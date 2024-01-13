en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

INDIA Bloc: Opposition Parties Strategize for Lok Sabha Elections

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
INDIA Bloc: Opposition Parties Strategize for Lok Sabha Elections

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a coalition of opposition parties, held a virtual meeting on January 13 to iron out seat-sharing negotiations and plan future joint programs. The talks, aimed at strengthening the alliance’s strategic positioning for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, were described as progressive by Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the Congress party.

Consensus on Alliance Leadership

High on the agenda was the discussion concerning the alliance’s leadership. Sharad Pawar, Chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who attended the meeting via video conferencing, indicated that a consensus was reached on Mallikarjun Kharge leading the alliance. However, the consideration of Nitish Kumar, the current Chief Minister of Bihar, as the convenor for the INDIA bloc, was met with the latter’s suggestion that someone from the Congress should assume the role instead.

‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ An Opportunity for Unity

Another significant development was the extension of an invitation to all INDIA bloc parties to participate in Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.’ This initiative, seen as a rallying point for opposition unity, aims to bring together diverse political entities under a common banner to challenge the current incumbents. It is seen as an embodiment of the coalition’s efforts to represent diverse aspirations and grievances of the public, particularly farmers, workers, women, minorities, and the youth.

Noteworthy Absence

While leaders such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi of DMK were part of the discussions, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was notably absent due to prior commitments. Her absence did not hinder the progress of the meeting, demonstrating the alliance’s commitment to unity and collective decision-making.

In conclusion, the INDIA bloc, representing ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance,’ is strategically positioning itself to mount a strong challenge against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The bloc aims to prevent the NDA from securing a third consecutive term, reflecting a significant shift in India’s political landscape.

0
Elections India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
3 mins ago
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has unexpectedly cancelled the Kayo Ward by-election in Mwansabombwe District, after the withdrawal and resignation of Citizens First Party candidate, Musonda Epillious. Candidate Withdrawal Leads to By-Election Cancellation Epillious Musonda, the Citizens First Party Candidate for the Kayo Ward, tendered his resignation, triggering the unprecedented cancellation of the by-election.
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election
Nitish Kumar Declines Convenor Post for INDIA Bloc Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
23 mins ago
Nitish Kumar Declines Convenor Post for INDIA Bloc Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Illinois Lawmaker Advocates for Default Vote-by-Mail Option
45 mins ago
Illinois Lawmaker Advocates for Default Vote-by-Mail Option
PML-N Finalizes Ticket Distribution for Upcoming Elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
7 mins ago
PML-N Finalizes Ticket Distribution for Upcoming Elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Arvind Kejriwal's Goa Visit and the Unfolding Political Alliances Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
11 mins ago
Arvind Kejriwal's Goa Visit and the Unfolding Political Alliances Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
PML-N’s Rana Mehmoodul Hassan Joins PPP for Elections 2024, Alongside Former Provincial Minister Chaudhry Abdul Waheed Arain
18 mins ago
PML-N’s Rana Mehmoodul Hassan Joins PPP for Elections 2024, Alongside Former Provincial Minister Chaudhry Abdul Waheed Arain
Latest Headlines
World News
Lahore High Court Dismisses Petition Against Nawaz Sharif's Nomination Papers
3 seconds
Lahore High Court Dismisses Petition Against Nawaz Sharif's Nomination Papers
AFC Asian Cup: A Display of Solidarity with Palestine
1 min
AFC Asian Cup: A Display of Solidarity with Palestine
Activists, Not Medical Experts, Form Half of WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee
2 mins
Activists, Not Medical Experts, Form Half of WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee
Yobe State Governor Approves Over N708 Million for Retirees' Benefits
2 mins
Yobe State Governor Approves Over N708 Million for Retirees' Benefits
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election
3 mins
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election
South Africa's ANC Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Struggles
4 mins
South Africa's ANC Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Struggles
Babangida Optimistic About Nigeria's Democratic Progress Amid Other Political Developments
5 mins
Babangida Optimistic About Nigeria's Democratic Progress Amid Other Political Developments
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
5 mins
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
6 mins
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app