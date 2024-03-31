INDIA Bloc Demands Fair Elections, Release of Kejriwal and Soren at Delhi Rally

At Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, the INDIA bloc, a coalition of major opposition parties, staged a significant demonstration, calling for the Election Commission to ensure equitable electoral processes and halt the alleged misuse of central agencies against opposition figures. This gathering, attended by leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Akhilesh Yadav, aimed to highlight concerns over the health of India's democracy and press for the release of detained leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren.

Demanding Democracy and Fair Play

The rally, which drew thousands, was not just a show of unity among opposition parties but also a platform to voice five critical demands to the Election Commission. These included ensuring a level playing field ahead of the elections, halting the financial strangulation of opposition parties, and ceasing coercive actions by agencies like the ED, CBI, and the Income Tax Department. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, representing the Congress party, emphasized the need for these measures to restore fairness in the electoral process.

Voices against Suppression

Significant speeches made by leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at the rally underscored the perception of an ongoing assault on democratic values and the constitutional framework by the ruling BJP. The call for the release of Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren was particularly poignant, reflecting concerns over what many see as politically motivated detentions. The demonstration also sought the formation of a Supreme Court-monitored Special Investigation Team to probe allegations of electoral bond extortion and money laundering.

A United Opposition's Pledge

The rally, described by some participants as a 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' (Save Democracy Rally), showcased a renewed vigor among opposition ranks. It represented a collective commitment to safeguard democracy, with leaders expressing determination to challenge and overcome authoritarian practices. The presence of family members of detained leaders, alongside political figures, added emotional weight to the calls for justice and fairness.