India: Bharat Ratna Honor to be Conferred upon BJP Veteran Lal Krishna Advani

Lal Krishna Advani, the seasoned leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been conferred the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honor in India. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, took it upon himself to inform Advani about this distinguished recognition. The political journey of Advani has played a crucial role in the ascension of the BJP, particularly following his Rath Yatra for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the early 1990s.

Advani's Early Life and Entry into Politics

Born in Karachi and a migrant to India post-Partition, Advani settled in Bombay and joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a tender age of fourteen in 1941. He later became a member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, which was the precursor to the BJP.

Political Career and Achievements

Advani's political career spans over various roles including serving as a Rajya Sabha member from 1970 to 1989, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha after the Janata Party's win in 1977. He is also one of the founding members of the BJP, and has served as its president three times, besides being elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989. During the Vajpayee government formed in 1999, Advani held the significant positions of Minister of Home Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister.

Recognition of Lifetime Achievement

Prior to the Bharat Ratna, Advani was graced with the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award in India, back in 2015. The latest laurel added to Advani's cap was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded Advani's immense contribution to India's development, his unwavering commitment to transparency, integrity, and political ethics, as well as his efforts towards national unity and cultural resurgence. The conferring of the Bharat Ratna on Advani was a highly emotional moment for PM Modi, who considers it a privilege to have interacted with and learned from the veteran BJP leader.