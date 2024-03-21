Subscribe

0

Israel

India Balances Traditional Support for Palestine with Growing Israel Ties Amid UN Resolutions

India's nuanced diplomacy showcases historical support for Palestine alongside deepening relations with Israel, reflecting significant foreign policy evolution.

author-image
Shivani Chauhan
New Update
In a nuanced diplomatic move, India's historical support for Palestine coexists with deepening relations with Israel, as evidenced by recent United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) votes. Despite a longstanding commitment to a two-state solution, India's engagement with Israel has intensified under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, marking a significant evolution in foreign policy dynamics.

Strengthening India-Israel Relations

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1992, India and Israel's relationship has flourished, particularly in defense and economic sectors. Prime Minister Modi's landmark visit to Israel in 2017 underscored a mutual interest in expanding bilateral cooperation. This partnership has been further bolstered by strategic collaborations across various domains, including defense, water management, energy, and technology, contributing to a robust bilateral trade trajectory with ambitions to exceed $20 billion.

India's Stance at the United Nations

India's voting record at the UNGA reveals a delicate balance between its historical support for the Palestinian cause and its burgeoning relationship with Israel. Notably, India's approach to resolutions concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has displayed consistency with its two-state solution stance, while also reflecting a pragmatic engagement with Israel. This was evident in India's abstention from a UNGA resolution calling for a ceasefire following the Hamas attacks in October 2023, and its subsequent support for a ceasefire two months later, despite the resolution's failure to condemn Hamas explicitly.

Implications and Reflections

The evolving India-Israel relationship, juxtaposed with India's principled stand on Palestine, represents a strategic diplomatic maneuvering by New Delhi. This approach facilitates India's engagement with Israel on multiple fronts, without compromising its long-held support for Palestinian statehood. As India continues to navigate these complex geopolitical waters, its role on the global stage as a mediator and proponent of peace in the Middle East becomes increasingly significant.

