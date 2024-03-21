India Balances Traditional Support for Palestine with Growing Israel Ties Amid UN Resolutions

In a nuanced diplomatic move, India's historical support for Palestine coexists with deepening relations with Israel, as evidenced by recent United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) votes. Despite a longstanding commitment to a two-state solution, India's engagement with Israel has intensified under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, marking a significant evolution in foreign policy dynamics.

Strengthening India-Israel Relations

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1992, India and Israel's relationship has flourished, particularly in defense and economic sectors. Prime Minister Modi's landmark visit to Israel in 2017 underscored a mutual interest in expanding bilateral cooperation. This partnership has been further bolstered by strategic collaborations across various domains, including defense, water management, energy, and technology, contributing to a robust bilateral trade trajectory with ambitions to exceed $20 billion.

India's Stance at the United Nations

India's voting record at the UNGA reveals a delicate balance between its historical support for the Palestinian cause and its burgeoning relationship with Israel. Notably, India's approach to resolutions concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has displayed consistency with its two-state solution stance, while also reflecting a pragmatic engagement with Israel. This was evident in India's abstention from a UNGA resolution calling for a ceasefire following the Hamas attacks in October 2023, and its subsequent support for a ceasefire two months later, despite the resolution's failure to condemn Hamas explicitly.

Implications and Reflections

The evolving India-Israel relationship, juxtaposed with India's principled stand on Palestine, represents a strategic diplomatic maneuvering by New Delhi. This approach facilitates India's engagement with Israel on multiple fronts, without compromising its long-held support for Palestinian statehood. As India continues to navigate these complex geopolitical waters, its role on the global stage as a mediator and proponent of peace in the Middle East becomes increasingly significant.