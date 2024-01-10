India and UK Set to Fortify Defense Ties at CEO Roundtable

In a landmark move to fortify defense ties, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his British counterpart Grant Shapps convened at the UK-India Defence CEO Roundtable in London. The meeting witnessed a rich exchange of ideas and strategies, aimed at leveraging the strengths of both nations to achieve significant collaborative outcomes in the defense sector.

A Confluence of Defence Leaders and Industry Stalwarts

The roundtable saw an impressive turnout of industry leaders and CEOs, including prominent defense companies like BAE Systems, GE Vernova, and Rolls-Royce. Representatives from both countries' business councils and officials from the UK Ministry of Defence were also in attendance.

Forging a Partnership Rooted in Co-creation and Co-innovation

Rajnath Singh echoed India's vision for a partnership rooted in cooperation, co-creation, and co-innovation. He highlighted the immense potential of India's skilled workforce, its investor-friendly ecosystem, and the considerable size of its domestic market. Singh underscored India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, reaffirming the nation's goal to become a developed economy by 2047.

India-UK Ties: A Strategic Partnership Beyond Transactions

Grant Shapps, the British counterpart, affirmed that the India-UK relationship was more than a transactional association, echoing Singh's sentiments on it being a strategic partnership. The roundtable featured thematic discussions on enhancing the India-UK defense industrial relationship, with focus areas identified for joint work including aero-engines, electric propulsion, missiles, power-packs, and maritime systems.

In conclusion, the UK-India Defence CEO Roundtable signified a significant step towards strengthening defense ties between the two nations. With a shared vision of cooperation, co-creation, and co-innovation, India and the UK are poised to usher in a new era of defense collaborations, contributing significantly to global security and stability.