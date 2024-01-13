India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming

In an anticipative climate, diplomatic talks are commencing between India and France, with Emmanuel Bonne, a key figure in the French defence and security establishment, actively meeting Indian officials. These meetings, primarily with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, are setting the stage for further discussions, set to transpire on the sidelines of an upcoming parade.

Strategic Areas of Discussion

Various strategic areas are under scrutiny in these talks, including space, defence, security, and civil nuclear cooperation. The breadth of these topics underscores the depth of interaction between the two nations, spanning high-tech areas and vital sectors of national security. The potential implications of these discussions extend far beyond the immediate, reflecting the interplay of power and cooperation in today’s interconnected world.

Anticipated Outcomes

Whilst a joint statement is expected to be issued after a meeting between India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and France’s President Emmanuel Macron, no major contracts are set to be signed immediately. This statement will likely underscore the strength of the partnership and delineate the future direction of the bilateral relationship. Deals under consideration, however, are significant. These include the acquisition of 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets for the Indian Navy, additional Scorpene-class submarines, and an agreement on the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Project in Maharashtra.

Ongoing Negotiations and Future Expectations

Discussions on Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Advanced Modular Reactors (AMR) are also ongoing, underlining the forward-looking nature of the bilateral partnership. While the civil nuclear deal is still in progress, agreements for the Scorpene submarines and Rafale jets are anticipated to be finalized later in the year after techno-commercial negotiations. The progress and outcomes of these negotiations will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the strategic landscape in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.