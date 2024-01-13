en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming

In an anticipative climate, diplomatic talks are commencing between India and France, with Emmanuel Bonne, a key figure in the French defence and security establishment, actively meeting Indian officials. These meetings, primarily with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, are setting the stage for further discussions, set to transpire on the sidelines of an upcoming parade.

Strategic Areas of Discussion

Various strategic areas are under scrutiny in these talks, including space, defence, security, and civil nuclear cooperation. The breadth of these topics underscores the depth of interaction between the two nations, spanning high-tech areas and vital sectors of national security. The potential implications of these discussions extend far beyond the immediate, reflecting the interplay of power and cooperation in today’s interconnected world.

Anticipated Outcomes

Whilst a joint statement is expected to be issued after a meeting between India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and France’s President Emmanuel Macron, no major contracts are set to be signed immediately. This statement will likely underscore the strength of the partnership and delineate the future direction of the bilateral relationship. Deals under consideration, however, are significant. These include the acquisition of 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets for the Indian Navy, additional Scorpene-class submarines, and an agreement on the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Project in Maharashtra.

Ongoing Negotiations and Future Expectations

Discussions on Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Advanced Modular Reactors (AMR) are also ongoing, underlining the forward-looking nature of the bilateral partnership. While the civil nuclear deal is still in progress, agreements for the Scorpene submarines and Rafale jets are anticipated to be finalized later in the year after techno-commercial negotiations. The progress and outcomes of these negotiations will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the strategic landscape in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

0
France India Politics
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
2 mins ago
Academia-Originated Medicines More Likely to Provide Clinical Benefit, Study Reveals
A recent cross-sectional analysis of the origin and clinical benefits of medicines introduced in the French market from 2008 to 2018 has yielded intriguing insights. The study, which utilized multiple sources for review, revealed that a majority of these medicines, 464 out of 632 (73%), were developed by the commercial sector. Meanwhile, 168 (27%) were
Academia-Originated Medicines More Likely to Provide Clinical Benefit, Study Reveals
Job Cuts, Takeovers, and Calls for Investigation: Major Shifts in Global Entertainment Industry
2 hours ago
Job Cuts, Takeovers, and Calls for Investigation: Major Shifts in Global Entertainment Industry
Stéphan Rossignol Observes Right-Leaning Shift in French Government
2 hours ago
Stéphan Rossignol Observes Right-Leaning Shift in French Government
GH Institute Showcases Neo P1 at CES 2024: A Plant Engineered to Combat Indoor Air Pollution
5 mins ago
GH Institute Showcases Neo P1 at CES 2024: A Plant Engineered to Combat Indoor Air Pollution
Emmanuel Macron Ignites Revolutionary Spirit amid Government Reshuffle
38 mins ago
Emmanuel Macron Ignites Revolutionary Spirit amid Government Reshuffle
Bowbrook House School Pupils Celebrate French Lessons with an Immersive 'French Day'
1 hour ago
Bowbrook House School Pupils Celebrate French Lessons with an Immersive 'French Day'
Latest Headlines
World News
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
4 seconds
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
18 seconds
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
1 min
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
Boreout: The Silent Epidemic in the Workplace
1 min
Boreout: The Silent Epidemic in the Workplace
Lucinda Williams Flourishes in Late-Career Phase: A Journey of Resilience and Creativity
2 mins
Lucinda Williams Flourishes in Late-Career Phase: A Journey of Resilience and Creativity
Jabalpur Mayor Highlights State's Financial Woes as Development Halts; Chennai Expressway Revived
2 mins
Jabalpur Mayor Highlights State's Financial Woes as Development Halts; Chennai Expressway Revived
Bulgarian PM Denkov Dismisses Migrant 'Swamp' Fears, Farmers End Protest
2 mins
Bulgarian PM Denkov Dismisses Migrant 'Swamp' Fears, Farmers End Protest
Unveiling the Potential of Dual-Sport Athletes: An Insight into Baseball and Football
2 mins
Unveiling the Potential of Dual-Sport Athletes: An Insight into Baseball and Football
Paul Wellstone's Iconic Green Bus Found: A Political Time Capsule
2 mins
Paul Wellstone's Iconic Green Bus Found: A Political Time Capsule
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
40 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app