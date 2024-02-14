Independent Senators Critique Barbados Senate's Legislative Process

Former independent Senators Dr. Kristina Hinds and Dr. Chelston Brathwaite, who recently demitted office, have raised serious concerns about the legislative process in the Barbados Senate. Describing it as rushed and untidy, they pointed to the lack of time for thorough appraisal of legislation, the absence of a legislative timetable, and the inappropriate suspension of Standing Orders.

The Independent Voices of Reason

Dr. Hinds and Dr. Brathwaite served as independent senators in the Upper House since 2022, following the Democratic Labour Party's (DLP) second consecutive general election loss and the lack of an opposition leader to select Senate members. Despite their brief tenure, both senators deemed their service valuable and educational.

A Legislative Process Under Scrutiny

Dr. Hinds was particularly vocal about the shortcomings of the legislative process in the Senate, pointing out the lack of time allocated for a thorough appraisal of legislation. She also criticized the absence of a legislative timetable and the frequent suspension of Standing Orders, which she believes undermines the democratic process.

Dr. Brathwaite echoed these concerns, emphasizing the need for established mechanisms to revise legislative procedures. He expressed frustration over the challenge of being outvoted due to the majority held by government senators.

The Call for Change

Both former senators have called for a more transparent and inclusive legislative process in the Upper House. They believe that the current system is not conducive to proper scrutiny of legislation, and they are advocating for changes that would allow for more meaningful debates and better decision-making.

Their concerns come at a time when the role of independent senators is under increasing scrutiny. While they are meant to provide a balanced perspective in the Upper House, critics argue that they are often overshadowed by the government's majority.

As the debate over the legislative process in the Barbados Senate continues, the voices of former independent senators Dr. Kristina Hinds and Dr. Chelston Brathwaite serve as an important reminder of the need for transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in our democratic institutions.

As the debate over the legislative process in the Barbados Senate continues, the concerns raised by Dr. Hinds and Dr. Brathwaite serve as a call to action for all stakeholders to work towards a more democratic and accountable system. Only then can the Upper House truly serve its purpose as a check and balance on the government and a voice for the people of Barbados.