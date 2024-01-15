Independent Electoral Review Report: A Potential Game-Changer for New Zealand Politics

In a move that may shape the future political landscape of New Zealand, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith has made public the final report of the Independent Electoral Review. Initiated by former Justice Minister Kris Faafoi in May 2022, the report is comprehensive, putting forward over 140 recommendations. The report's intention? To bring about crucial changes in parliamentary electoral laws and practices.

Recommendations Galore, Action Pending

The report, submitted in November 2023, is a trove of suggestions, each one capable of significantly altering the course of the nation's electoral system. It covers a broad spectrum, from the term of Parliament to matters of electorate representation. However, Goldsmith has been reticent about the exact recommendations he plans to act upon.

A Referendum on the Cards?

One of the report's key suggestions is to hold a referendum concerning the extension of the Parliament's term to four years. The current government is already mulling over this idea, and has expressed a willingness to introduce legislation that would enable a four-year Parliamentary term. The catch? Such a change would be contingent upon the approval of a binding referendum. This decision could mark a significant shift in the country's political structure, and its implications would be far-reaching.

Previous Findings and Reactions

The review's initial findings were unveiled in an interim report back in June 2023. Some of its recommendations, such as lowering the voting age to 16 and allowing all prisoners to vote and stand for Parliament, have been outrightly dismissed. The report also sheds light on the influence of large donations in politics, echoing the concerns of parties like ACT and the Greens who advocate for fair elections. The review has garnered over 2100 submissions on its draft recommendations, indicating the level of public interest and participation in the matter.

The year 2024 is poised to be a watershed moment for the country's democracy, with upcoming local government elections and the potential implementation of the review's recommendations. As the nation waits for the Government's formal response to the review, the question remains: Will these recommendations be the catalyst for a more inclusive and transparent democratic process, or will they be shelved in the annals of political bureaucracy?