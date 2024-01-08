en English
Local News

Independent Councillors in Kitwe Reject Political Influence Amid UPND Accusations

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 10:38 pm EST
Independent Councillors in Kitwe Reject Political Influence Amid UPND Accusations

In the bustling city of Kitwe, independent councillors are asserting their dominance, refusing to be mere puppets in the hands of major political parties. At the forefront of this political tug of war is the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), whose strategies have been met with a staunch resistance.

Independent Councillors’ Stand

Ndeke ward councillor Davies Kasengele, one of the prominent independent councillors, has taken a strong stand against the political machinations of the UPND. He has emphasized that their election was based on the promise to prioritize the needs and interests of their constituents, not to engage in political skirmishes on behalf of the UPND.

Accusations and Controversy

The recent controversy erupted in response to allegations on social media. These accusations suggested that independent councillors have fallen under the influence of the Patriotic Front (PF) and are acting as its proxies. The controversy gained momentum after independent councillors played a crucial role in forming a quorum, aiding PF councillors for the installation of Kamfinsa Member of Parliament Christopher Kang’ombe as Alderman, accompanied by former deputy mayor Evaristo Chilufya.

UPND’s Reaction and Walkout

UPND councillors, allegedly acting on orders from a high-ranking government official in the Copperbelt region, walked out of the council meeting in protest against the installation. Despite the walkout, PF and independent councillors successfully formed a quorum and proceeded with the installation, causing further upset among UPND councillors.

Kasengele, in response to the walkout and the ongoing controversy, clarified that independent councillors had not participated in the meeting where the walkout was planned. He firmly rejected any insinuation that they should follow such ‘retrogressive instructions’.

In the midst of this political turmoil, the stance of independent councillors in Kitwe offers a robust lesson in political autonomy. Their determination to keep the interests of their constituents at the forefront, despite the pressures from major political parties, speaks of their commitment to the democratic process and their refusal to be swayed by political maneuvering.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

