Independent Candidate Lawton McKenzie Vies for Local Government Seat in Jamaica

On February 26, the local government elections in Jamaica will see an intriguing independent candidate vying for a seat. Lawton McKenzie, a former councillor for the Grange Hill Division in Westmoreland, has thrown his hat in the ring after resigning from the People's National Party (PNP) twice within the past six months. This decision comes as part of a larger political chessboard that includes defections and high-profile candidates from both major parties.
A Dance of Political Allegiances
McKenzie's political journey is a testament to the fluidity of allegiances within Jamaican politics. After leaving the PNP twice, he briefly aligned himself with the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) before returning to the PNP. However, the party dropped him from their slate of candidates, leading McKenzie to contest the upcoming elections as an independent.
His nomination, held at the Anglican Church Hall in Grange Hill, was marked by a show of support from a group donning pink attire. This visual display of solidarity underscores the grassroots appeal that McKenzie hopes to leverage in his campaign.
A Platform Rooted in Unfinished Business
McKenzie's campaign focuses on addressing unfinished projects in the Grange Hill Division. One such issue is the road repair leading to the Grange Hill Clinic. During his nomination, McKenzie emphasized his commitment to serving the people's needs, stating, "It's not about political parties; it's about serving the people."
He also highlighted a pledge from Ed Bartlett, a fellow politician from Westmoreland, to address the road issue. This strategic move aligns McKenzie with a prominent figure in local politics, bolstering his credibility as a candidate capable of delivering results.
Confidence Born of Narrow Victories
McKenzie's confidence in his bid for the Grange Hill Division seat stems from his narrow victory in the 2016 local government election. He won by a margin of just 42 votes over Basil Thompson from the JLP. This razor-thin margin underscores the importance of every vote and McKenzie's ability to mobilize support in tight races.
As an independent candidate, McKenzie faces unique challenges. However, his experience in local politics, combined with his commitment to addressing unfinished projects, positions him as a formidable contender in the upcoming elections.
As the campaign unfolds, all eyes will be on Lawton McKenzie, the independent candidate seeking to complete his political journey by serving the people of Grange Hill Division.
In the dance of Jamaican politics, where allegiances shift and high-profile candidates vie for power, McKenzie's story serves as a reminder that every vote counts and that the needs of the people should always come first.