Democratic Republic of Congo

Incumbent Felix Tshisekedi Expected to Win DR Congo Presidential Elections

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:27 am EST
Incumbent Felix Tshisekedi Expected to Win DR Congo Presidential Elections

As the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) awaits the announcement of the provisional results of its recent presidential elections, incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi stands poised for victory.

The National Independent Electoral Commission (Ceni) is expected to release the results on Sunday, following an election process rife with accusations of fraud from opposition leaders.

Early Results Indicate Tshisekedi’s Victory

With 17.8 million votes counted, Tshisekedi leads with a commanding 72%, while his closest rival, businessman Moise Katumbi, trails with 18.9%.

Other candidates, including Martin Fayulu—who contested the 2018 election results—and Adolphe Muzito, have secured 5.5% and 1.36% respectively. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Denis Mukwege and 19 other candidates each garnered less than one percent of the vote.

Allegations of Election Malpractices

The election process has been marred by allegations of irregularities, including logistical mishaps, malfunctioning voting machines, and violent incidents.

Opposition leaders have dismissed the election as a ‘sham’, leading to a looming crisis. The election dispute threatens to further destabilize Congo, and the opposition has vowed to hold more protests.

International Call for Restraint

The country’s embassies have called for restraint, and while the authorities have taken measures to avoid post-election unrest, particularly in the south-east—a stronghold of Katumbi—opposition leaders express distrust in both the electoral commission and the Constitutional Court, which is responsible for announcing the final results on January 10.

As anticipation builds and tensions rise, the Congolese people and the world at large await the final decision that will shape the country’s political trajectory.

Democratic Republic of Congo Elections Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

