Europe

Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
Government agency Identité has announced an increase in work permit fees for non-EU nationals in Malta to 300 euros, up from the previous 280.50 euros. Citing high administrative and processing costs associated with the production of the sophisticated identity cards required for these workers, the move has stirred concerns among immigrant laborers and advocacy groups.

Financial Burden on Third-Country Nationals

Activist Patricia Graham has drawn attention to the fact that while the increase may seem marginal, it represents a significant burden for third-country nationals (TCNs) earning minimum wage. This hike comes in the wake of other financial hurdles TCNs are expected to hurdle, such as the proposed 575 euros fee for a skills card necessary for workers in the tourism industry. In total, the fees could amount to almost 1,000 euros for the opportunity to work in Malta for a year without any guarantee of approval.

Introduction of Skills Card

The skills card, initially scheduled for introduction in January for non-EU workers, was postponed to March to allow for refinements to the scheme. By 2025, it is planned to be mandatory for Maltese and EU workers as well. Furthermore, a similar requirement for a skills card is expected to be implemented for carers in the elderly care sector, further tightening the financial squeeze on TCNs.

State of Non-EU Workers in Malta

Most TCNs must renew their work permit annually, and as of July 2023, there were 68,755 non-EU workers in Malta. The largest groups of these workers originate from India, the Philippines, Nepal, and the United Kingdom, contributing significantly to Malta’s workforce and economy.

Europe
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

