In the Shadow of Elections: Hindu Leaders Champion Inclusivity Against Hindutva in India

As India prepares for its monumental elections in 2024, a silent yet potent resistance is brewing against the tide of Hindu nationalism, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The fabric of India's democracy is being tested, with critical voices being stifled and minorities, particularly Muslims, facing increasing exclusion. Amidst this political turmoil, a group of Hindu leaders is taking a stand for secularism and the rich, inclusive traditions of Hinduism, challenging the divisive ideology of Hindutva.

Advertisment

Reclaiming Hinduism's Inclusive Legacy

February 2024 marked a significant moment as Sunita Viswanath and Swami Raghavendra, alongside other spiritual leaders, embarked on a 'prema yatra' or pilgrimage of love across India. Their mission was to meet with and support Hindu leaders who are vocal critics of Hindutva. From the historical Lingayat community in Karnataka to the progressive Ayyavazhi faith in Kanyakumari, these leaders are drawing from Hinduism's ancient traditions of egalitarianism and social reform to counter the narrative pushed by Hindu nationalists. Notably, their efforts highlight the stark contrast between Hindutva's exclusionary practices and the inclusive, liberatory aspects of Hinduism that have withstood the test of time.

The Struggle Against Hindutva

Advertisment

The journey also shed light on the dangers faced by those who dare to oppose Hindutva. In Kerala, Swami Sandeepananda Giri's ashram was attacked, illustrating the violent backlash against critics of Hindu nationalism. Despite these threats, the resistance continues to grow, drawing inspiration from anti-caste revolutionaries like Basavanna and Vaikunda Swami. Their determination is a beacon of hope for many, challenging the narrative that Hindutva represents all Hindus. However, the upcoming elections pose a significant challenge, with Narendra Modi expected to secure a third term, potentially deepening the divide.

A Crucial Moment for Indian Democracy

The juxtaposition of saffron flags, a symbol of Hindu nationalism, against the backdrop of India's diverse landscape serves as a poignant reminder of the current political climate. The elections next month are not just a political contest but a referendum on the soul of India. The courage of Hindu leaders opposing Hindutva is a testament to the enduring spirit of India's secular democracy. Their fight is not just for the preservation of Hinduism's inclusive values but for the very essence of democracy in India.

This moment in India's history is a crossroads between embracing a secular, inclusive future or succumbing to the divisive ideology of Hindutva. The brave resistance of these Hindu leaders against the tide of Hindu nationalism is a beacon of hope. It underscores the possibility of reclaiming the inclusive and egalitarian essence of Hinduism, paving the way for a more united India. As the world watches, the outcome of these elections will undoubtedly have profound implications for the future of democracy and secularism in India.