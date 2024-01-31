In Parliament Address, President Droupadi Murmu Highlights Ram Mandir Construction, Policy Changes

In a charged session of Parliament on Wednesday, the air reverberated with loud chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' following President Droupadi Murmu's address. The President's speech served as a mirror to the current state of affairs, reflecting the monumental changes that have come to characterize Indian policy under the Narendra Modi-led government.

Manifestation of a National Aspiration

President Murmu drew attention to the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This project, the embodiment of a longstanding national aspiration, has been hailed as a momentous event with the potential to shape the country's trajectory for centuries. The mention of the Ram Mandir establishment sparked a wave of cheers across the House, underscoring the deep-seated resonance of this topic.

Policy Changes and Their Ripple Effects

In her address, President Murmu did not shy away from discussing significant policy actions such as the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the enactment of a law against the practice of triple talaq, and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). These policy changes, while contentious in some spheres, mark a period of significant political and social transformation in India.

Future Vision: Empowerment and Economic Growth

During her address, President Murmu also shed light on the government's future-oriented vision. She spoke about the government's efforts in diverse areas such as sports, space power, infrastructure, security, and empowerment of women. The President also delved into the Indian economy's positive direction, highlighting the upcoming Budget 2024's role in propelling the nation's growth. She concluded her speech with a vision for India to emerge as a developed nation by 2047, further emphasizing the transformative phase the country is currently undergoing.