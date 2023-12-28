en English
Crime

In Memory of Frank Ssenteza: Political Figures Gather Amidst Heavy Security

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:57 am EST
In Memory of Frank Ssenteza: Political Figures Gather Amidst Heavy Security

As the sun set over Masaka, a wave of solemnity swept across Kirowoza, the hometown of the late Frank Ssenteza. A memorial service was held in honour of Ssenteza, a former bodyguard to Robert Kyagulanyi, the President of the National Unity Platform (NUP). The life of this valiant man was tragically cut short when he was fatally knocked down during the turbulent electoral campaign of 2021.

Remembering a Hero

Frank Ssenteza, remembered by many as a dedicated protector, had committed his life to safeguarding Robert Kyagulanyi, a task he executed with unwavering devotion. His tragic demise during the heat of the electoral campaign sent shockwaves through the political landscape, highlighting the precarious nature of political engagement in the country.

Prominent Figures Pay Tribute

In a testament to Ssenteza’s significance, the memorial service saw the attendance of notable figures from Uganda’s political sphere. Among them was Robert Kyagulanyi, the man Ssenteza had vowed to protect. Joining Kyagulanyi were Nyendo Mukungwe MP Mathias Mpuuga and Joel Ssenyonyi, the newly appointed Leader of Opposition in Parliament. Their presence underscored the deep respect they held for Ssenteza and amplified the gravity of the event.

Security Measures Intensified

With the arrival of these key political figures, the police had been heavily deployed at Ssenteza’s home to ensure the safety of all those attending the memorial service. This heavy police presence is a stark reminder of the volatile political climate in Uganda, and the lengths to which authorities are willing to go to maintain order and safety during such high-profile events.

The memorial service of Frank Ssenteza served not only as a tribute to a fallen hero but also as a stark reminder of the ongoing political engagement and the struggles that accompany it. As the night fell on Kirowoza, the memories of Ssenteza and the legacy he left behind remained, standing as a testament to the resilience and dedication of those who fight for their beliefs, even in the face of adversity.

Crime
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

