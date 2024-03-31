In Grief and Determination: A Father's Quest for Son's Remains from Hamas Captivity

Earlier this year, I penned down the harrowing moment when Israeli officials informed us that our 19-year-old son, Itay Chen, had been taken hostage by Hamas at the Gaza border. Itay was among those captured during a brutal onslaught that saw the terrorists murder, mutilate, and inflict untold horrors on hundreds, yet, for five agonizing months, hope that he was alive sustained us.

Unyielding Hope to Despair

Our hope was not solitary. A coalition of 241 families, transcending more than 40 nationalities, united under a nonprofit to amplify our voices and efforts to secure our loved ones' freedom. My journey led me across continents, from Qatar to Washington, D.C., advocating for our cause. Yet, the devastating news on March 11 shattered our hope; Itay had been murdered on October 7, his remains held by Hamas as a vile bargaining chip, mirroring the grotesque strategies of Islamic State terrorism.

The Battle for Dignity

The pain of losing Itay was compounded by the inability to mourn him according to Jewish tradition, which prescribes a week-long mourning period known as "shiva" immediately following a family member's death. Defiantly, I vowed not to commence the shiva until Itay's remains were repatriated, a promise I shared with global leaders including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. This act of resistance underscores not only our personal grief but also our determination to confront the inhumanity of Hamas' actions and demand justice for all hostages still in captivity.

A Call for Unity and Action

The hostage crisis transcends political divides, uniting voices across the spectrum in a shared demand for action against Hamas. It is a testament to the universal values of dignity and humanity that must guide our response. As we lobby for international pressure on Hamas, we also extend a hand in solidarity to communities worldwide, including the U.S. Muslim community, during Ramadan, emphasizing shared values and the need for collective condemnation of such atrocities.

Our fight for Itay's return, and that of all hostages, is far from over. It is a struggle that demands resilience, unity, and relentless advocacy. As we navigate this journey, we are reminded of the profound costs of conflict and the enduring strength of human spirit in the face of unimaginable loss. Our quest is not just for Itay but for every individual whose life has been marred by terrorism's shadow. We stand together, bound by grief but propelled by hope, in the pursuit of peace and justice.