en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Imran Khan’s PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic ‘Bat’ Symbol

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
Imran Khan’s PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic ‘Bat’ Symbol

On the road to the national elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, steered by central leader Sher Afzal Marwat, launched its campaign with a spirited rally in Karachi. This comes at a challenging time as the party grapples with the recent loss of its iconic ‘bat’ electoral symbol, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court in favor of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Dispute Over Electoral Symbol

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court nullified the intra-party polls of PTI and stripped the party of the ‘bat’ as its electoral symbol. This verdict was a result of irregularities detected in PTI’s internal elections, which were deemed unconstitutional. The court’s decision echoed ECP’s assertion that PTI failed to conduct intra party elections in 2021, leading to the revocation of the bat symbol.

Implications for Upcoming Elections

The loss of the electoral symbol could have far-reaching implications for PTI’s prospects in the upcoming February 8 elections. Electoral symbols serve as a visual shorthand for voters to recognize and support their preferred candidates. PTI candidates will now have to run as independents, which might cause confusion among party supporters, potentially diminishing the party’s chances of securing votes.

PTI’s Response to the Verdict

PTI’s former chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan voiced his disappointment with the verdict, indicating that the party would challenge it. Despite the setback, PTI is forging ahead with its campaign, with its leaders set to contest the elections under different symbols across various constituencies. This move, however, could lead to a fragmented perception of the party and compound voter confusion.

In conclusion, as PTI gears up for a tough electoral battle, the loss of its iconic symbol poses a significant hurdle. The party’s leadership, undeterred and resolute, is facing the challenge head-on, vowing to challenge the verdict and continue its campaign. Nonetheless, this development heralds an uncertain period for PTI, with potential impacts on its performance in the upcoming elections.

0
Elections Pakistan Politics
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
53 mins ago
ANC in Mpumalanga: Confidence Unshaken Amid Declining Support
As the political climate in South Africa intensifies, the African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga, is bracing itself for a crucial battle in the upcoming elections. Despite facing evident decline in its support base, the ANC is exuding an air of optimism about securing a decisive victory in the province. The party’s confidence signifies its
ANC in Mpumalanga: Confidence Unshaken Amid Declining Support
Imran Khan Admits Minimal Involvement in Party Candidate Selection for Upcoming Elections
1 hour ago
Imran Khan Admits Minimal Involvement in Party Candidate Selection for Upcoming Elections
Trump Holds Key Lead in Iowa GOP Caucus: Latest Poll
1 hour ago
Trump Holds Key Lead in Iowa GOP Caucus: Latest Poll
Shashi Tharoor Foresees BJP's Dominance Challenged in 2024 Elections
59 mins ago
Shashi Tharoor Foresees BJP's Dominance Challenged in 2024 Elections
Dr. Solomon Matsa Gears Up for Kwekwe Ward 10 By-Election
1 hour ago
Dr. Solomon Matsa Gears Up for Kwekwe Ward 10 By-Election
Iowa Caucuses: A Crucible for Presidential Hopefuls
1 hour ago
Iowa Caucuses: A Crucible for Presidential Hopefuls
Latest Headlines
World News
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
2 mins
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
2 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
NDPP President Calls for Referendum to Settle Naga Political Issue
5 mins
NDPP President Calls for Referendum to Settle Naga Political Issue
Maldives-India Military Standoff: A Geopolitical Balancing Act
6 mins
Maldives-India Military Standoff: A Geopolitical Balancing Act
Partial Success of Yemen Airstrikes and Taiwan's Stand for Democracy: A World in Flux
6 mins
Partial Success of Yemen Airstrikes and Taiwan's Stand for Democracy: A World in Flux
President Mohamud's Diplomatic Call with UN Chief: A Testament to Global Cooperation
6 mins
President Mohamud's Diplomatic Call with UN Chief: A Testament to Global Cooperation
The Secret Behind India's Under-19 Cricket Success: A Rigorous Talent Development Process
8 mins
The Secret Behind India's Under-19 Cricket Success: A Rigorous Talent Development Process
Taiwan 2024 Presidential Election: A New Era in Domestic Politics and International Relations
8 mins
Taiwan 2024 Presidential Election: A New Era in Domestic Politics and International Relations
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
3 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
5 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
10 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app