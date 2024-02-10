Imran Khan's Party Set to Form New Government Amid Pakistani Election Turmoil

In the aftermath of Pakistan's recent general election, a senior aide to the jailed former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, declared on Saturday that their party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), would strive to establish a new government. This announcement comes as PTI-backed independent candidates secure a majority of the seats in the National Assembly.

A Call for Respect and Transparency

Interim party chief, Gohar Ali Khan, emphasized the importance of respecting PTI's electoral mandate from all Pakistani institutions. During a press conference in Islamabad, he stated that unless complete election results were disclosed by Saturday night, a peaceful protest would be organized the following day.

The political landscape remains uncertain, with both Imran Khan and his rival, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, claiming victory. Despite Khan's imprisonment and his party's exclusion from the polls, the independent candidates supporting him have emerged as the clear winners.

Economic and Geopolitical Developments

Beyond the realm of Pakistani politics, global financial news reveals that Moody's has downgraded the rating of Mexico's state-owned oil firm, Pemex, due to poor credit quality. Meanwhile, in India, the JSW Group announced plans to invest 400 billion rupees in electric vehicle and battery manufacturing projects in Odisha.

The automotive sector is also witnessing significant changes, with Toyota's stock reaching an all-time high, while Tesla's shares are underperforming. According to industry projections, electric vehicle sales are expected to surpass those of the previous year in 2024.

Israel's First-Ever Sovereign Credit Downgrade

In a historic first, Israel has received its initial sovereign credit downgrade from Moody's. The financial impact of the military conflict with Hamas is cited as the primary reason for this change.

As Pakistan stands on the precipice of political change, the world watches with anticipation. With PTI's mandate and the call for transparency, the nation awaits the formation of a new government. Meanwhile, global economic and geopolitical developments continue to shape the world's future.

