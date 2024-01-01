en English
en English
Elections

Imran Khan’s Candidacy for Upcoming Elections Rejected by Pakistan’s Election Commission

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:57 am EST


In a significant development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the candidacy of the incarcerated ex-Prime Minister, Imran Khan, for the legislative elections slated for February 8. Moreover, the commission has also declined the nominations of a majority of his supporters from his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Jailing and Trials of Imran Khan

Imran Khan, who is currently serving time in prison since August, is under trial for multiple cases, which he alleges are orchestrated to prevent his involvement in the elections. Earlier, Khan was convicted of graft, but his three-year sentence was suspended, and the conviction is currently under appeal. Despite this, the PTI showed defiance by submitting nomination papers for Khan.



PTI’s Response to Rejection

Raoof Hasan, a spokesperson for PTI, revealed that about 90 to 95 percent of their candidates’ nomination papers have been rejected. The party believes this move is part of a larger scheme to hinder PTI’s competition in the forthcoming election. Determined to challenge this decision, PTI plans to lodge appeals to the ECP and the courts, pledging to employ all constitutional, legal, and political remedies at their disposal.



Imran Khan’s Past and Future

Imran Khan, aged 71, was ejected from office last year following a rift with Pakistan’s military leaders. He led a fierce campaign against the military establishment, which has a history of direct rule in Pakistan, accusing them of engineering his removal from power through a no-confidence vote facilitated by a U.S.-backed conspiracy. Khan also claimed to have been the target of an assassination attempt. Post the unrest triggered by Khan’s brief detention in May, PTI has been subjected to a crackdown, with key leaders either jailed or compelled to exit the party.

Elections Pakistan Politics
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

