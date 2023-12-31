en English
Pakistan

Imran Khan Reports Significant Asset Increase Amid Rejected Election Nomination

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:30 am EST
Imran Khan Reports Significant Asset Increase Amid Rejected Election Nomination

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, has seen a dramatic increase in his personal assets over the last five years. According to Geo News, Khan’s assets experienced an upsurge of over Rs277.2 million, from a worth of Rs38.69 million in 2018 to over Rs315.9 million in 2023. This information was revealed in the asset details Khan submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as part of his nomination for the February 8, 2024, general elections.

Rejected Nomination Papers

Khan’s nomination papers for the NA-122 constituency in Lahore and NA-89 in Mianwali were rejected by the ECP. His conviction for moral turpitude, which resulted in a five-year disqualification under Article 63-1 of the Constitution, was cited as the reason for the rejection. The objections lodged against his candidacy were considered valid, leading to the dismissal of his nomination papers.

Asset Details

The disclosed assets comprise inherited property, including a house in Zaman Park Lahore and land in Bhakkar, and gifts such as 300 kanals of land in Bani Gala. Khan declared significant expenditures on the construction and decoration of his properties and owns a shop and a flat in Islamabad. His assets also include substantial cash and bank savings. Additionally, Khan, a BA in Political Science and a philanthropist, declared ownership of four goats and Toshakhana gifts. His wife, Bushra Bibi, owns land and a house.

Future Political Landscape

Despite Khan’s personal financial growth, the PTI faces significant challenges. With their leader in jail and other leaders under pressure to switch allegiances, the upcoming elections promise to be contentious. The main adversary, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif, has recently received judicial relief on some corruption charges and enjoys the backing of the military establishment. Post-election volatility is anticipated in Pakistan, regardless of the election outcome. However, the political climates in neighboring countries such as India and Bangladesh are distinctly different, with the former experiencing a strong ruling party and a free and fair election process, while the latter faces potential poll boycotts unless a caretaker administration is installed.

Pakistan
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

