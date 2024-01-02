en English
Elections

Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections: A Blow to Pakistan’s Political Landscape

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:46 pm EST
Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections: A Blow to Pakistan’s Political Landscape

The political tides in Pakistan have been stirred as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), from participating in the upcoming legislative elections scheduled for February 8, 2024. This move also extends to the majority of PTI candidates, marking a turning point in the country’s political landscape.

Imran Khan’s Disqualification

Imran Khan, who has been in prison since August facing a series of trials, stands accused of graft. Despite his conviction being suspended pending an appeal, the ECP ruled against his eligibility based on this conviction. This ruling has sparked controversy and protests across Pakistan, with many viewing it as a blow against the country’s most popular opposition figure.

PTI’s Response

PTI submitted nomination papers for Khan and other party leaders, but these were largely rejected. PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan, responding to the 90 to 95 percent rejection rate, alleges that there is an “agenda” to block PTI from the elections. The party plans to fight back, intending to file appeals against these decisions and explore all constitutional, legal, and political avenues to participate in the elections.

Political Tensions and Khan’s Campaign Against the Military

Khan’s ousting last year followed a fallout with Pakistan’s military leaders, who had previously supported his rise to power in 2018. Khan has since led a campaign against the military establishment, accusing them of orchestrating his removal through a no-confidence vote and an alleged US-backed conspiracy. The political tension escalated after Khan’s brief detention in May, which led to widespread unrest and a crackdown on PTI, causing the jailing and exodus of party leaders.

The Future of Pakistan’s Political Landscape

The disqualification of Imran Khan adds another layer of complexity to Pakistan’s political scenario, as the country approaches the February elections. With the disqualification of a majority of PTI’s candidates, there are concerns about the credibility and fairness of the upcoming elections. As Pakistan stands on the precipice of a pivotal moment in its political history, the world watches with bated breath.

0
Elections Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

