Imran Khan Calls for Election Audit, Criticizes Economic Policies from Adiala Jail

In a candid dialogue with journalists within the confines of Adiala Jail, former prime minister and the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, shared insights on various pressing issues ranging from the recent protests outside the IMF office to the state of the country's economy and political landscape. Addressing the protest staged in front of the IMF office abroad, Khan acknowledged its legitimacy but disclaimed any awareness of anti-army sloganeering that might have transpired during the demonstration. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, on the other hand, asserted that PTI had no involvement in orchestrating a demonstration outside the International Monetary Fund office.

Advertisment

Electoral Concerns and Calls for Reform

Turning his attention to electoral matters, Khan underscored the need for an audit of the election results, emphasising discrepancies in the vote count. He highlighted PTI's significant share of 30 million votes compared to the cumulative tally of 17 opposing parties, advocating for transparency and accountability in the electoral process. Reflecting on legal proceedings, Khan commented on the ongoing 190 million pounds case, dismissing allegations of theft and suggesting ulterior motives behind the legal pursuit. He also raised questions about the fairness of electoral practices, citing instances of alleged malpractice and emphasising the need for electoral reform, particularly through the implementation of electronic voting machines.

Economic Trajectory and Criticism of Government Policies

Advertisment

Discussing the state of the economy, Khan issued a stark warning, asserting that the country's economic trajectory was heading towards a downward spiral. He called for urgent and stringent reforms, criticising the incumbent government's perceived inability to address pressing economic challenges. "If someone robs my house and tells me to forget, how is this justice?" he remarked, in a veiled reference to political and economic governance issues. Khan's critique extended to the handling of international relations and the effectiveness of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) regarding the Palestine issue, highlighting a perceived lack of leadership and initiative.

Political Stability and the Path Forward

Concluding the discussion, Khan reiterated the importance of political stability and the restoration of what he termed the 'stolen mandate' to ensure the country's progress and prosperity. He criticised various institutions, including the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), alleging collusion against PTI in the electoral process. The dialogue reflects Khan's ongoing struggle to influence Pakistani politics and public opinion, even from behind bars, and underscores the challenges facing the nation in terms of governance, economic stability, and electoral integrity.