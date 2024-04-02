Imran Khan Backs IHC Judges Against Spy Agency Meddling, Calls for Full Court Hearing

Hailing from Adiala Jail, former Prime Minister Imran Khan voiced unwavering support for Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges facing alleged interference from intelligence agencies. Khan's stance came in the wake of the Supreme Court's suo motu action on the judges' plea for an investigation into the matter. This development has ignited a firestorm in Pakistan's political and judicial realms, spotlighting the tenuous balance between state institutions.

Judiciary Under Pressure: The IHC Letter

Last month, six senior IHC judges voiced their concerns through a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), revealing attempts by intelligence agencies to meddle in judicial affairs. This unprecedented move underscored the growing tensions between the judiciary and the establishment, with the judges seeking a probe into the alleged interference. The controversy took a new turn when Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened, leading to the formation of a one-member commission which saw a quick recusal from its appointed head, former Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani.

Khan's Call to Action

Imran Khan, in a recent interaction with journalists, threw his weight behind the embattled judges, urging for their voices to be heard in a full court rather than a selective bench or commission. He recounted personal experiences of judicial interference, including claims of a civil judge's predicament tied to sentencing Khan himself, and another instance during the cipher case trial. Khan's demand for a full court hearing underscores his push for a comprehensive examination of the allegations of interference, rather than a piecemeal approach.

Political and Judicial Quagmire

The saga involving the IHC judges, Khan's imprisonment, and the ensuing judicial debate have plunged Pakistan into a deep political and judicial quagmire. Khan's critique of the Chief Election Commissioner and the caretaker government's alleged role in the 'London plan' further complicates the narrative, pointing to a broader contestation over the country's democratic processes and the rule of law. As the Supreme Court deliberates on the matter, the nation watches closely, hoping for a resolution that restores confidence in its judiciary and political institutions.

At the heart of this controversy lies a fundamental question about the integrity and independence of Pakistan's judiciary. The unfolding events around the IHC judges' letter, Khan's allegations, and the broader political implications speak to a critical juncture in Pakistan's democratic journey. As the country grapples with these challenges, the outcome of this judicial inquiry could set a precedent for the role of intelligence agencies in state affairs and the autonomy of the judiciary. The path ahead is fraught with complexities, but it also offers an opportunity for Pakistan to reaffirm its commitment to the principles of justice and rule of law.