Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi: High-Profile Prisoners Face Harsh Reality

The founders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, have been thrust into the harsh reality of prison life. Their current abode, a high-security compound within Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, offers no special privileges despite their high-profile status. The incarceration conditions mirror those of other inmates in a better class section, including access to exercise machines and the ability to prepare their own food. Khan and Qureshi are obliged to don prison uniforms, although Khan has been exempted from this requirement due to ongoing trials in other cases.

Prison Labor and Restrictions

Contrary to the norm, Khan and Qureshi's prison labor is confined within the compound itself. This restriction prevents them from working alongside ordinary inmates in common jail areas such as factories and kitchens. Their time in custody will contribute towards their sentences, making every second count.

Bushra Bibi's House Arrest

Meanwhile, Bushra Bibi, Khan's wife, finds herself under house arrest at their Bani Gala residence, which is now designated as a sub-jail. Despite her conviction in separate cases, her conditions slightly differ from her husband's. Bibi is provided with meals according to the jail manual but lacks access to facilities such as an exercise machine.

Legal Troubles for PTI Founders

Recently, Khan and his wife were sentenced to seven years in prison for an 'un-Islamic' marriage, adding to Khan's legal troubles. In separate cases, Khan was sentenced to 14 years for the Toshakhana case and 10 years for the cipher case. Similarly, Qureshi, a close aide of Khan, was disqualified from contesting elections for five years after receiving a 10-year sentence for leaking state secrets, adding another layer to the PTI leaders' legal predicaments.