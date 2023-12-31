Imran Khan and PTI Party Candidates Disqualified from Upcoming Pakistan Elections

In a significant turn of events, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, along with a large number of his party’s candidates, has been barred from the forthcoming legislative elections, scheduled for February 8, 2024. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by Khan, faces a major setback as the decision was revealed following the closure of the nomination process.

Legal Battles and Disqualification

Imran Khan, incarcerated since August, is embroiled in multiple legal battles, which he alleges are orchestrated to prevent him from leading his party in the upcoming elections. Despite an ongoing appeal against his conviction on graft charges and the suspension of his three-year sentence, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Khan on the grounds of this conviction. In a bold move, the PTI submitted nomination papers for Khan, despite his disqualification.

PTI’s Struggle and Allegations

According to PTI spokesman, Raoof Hasan, a staggering 90 to 95 percent of PTI’s candidate nominations were rejected. The party alleges an ‘agenda’ to exclude them from the elections. The final candidate list will be released by the ECP on January 23, 2024, and PTI has plans to challenge the rejections through appeals to the ECP and the courts.

A Rift with the Military and Aftermath

Imran Khan, aged 71, was ousted from office last year following a fallout with Pakistan’s military leadership. Post his removal, Khan led a campaign against the military establishment, accusing them of orchestrating his ouster through a no-confidence vote facilitated by a US-backed conspiracy. He also alleged an assassination attempt against him. Nationwide unrest followed his detention, resulting in a crackdown on PTI, with several party leaders being jailed or pressured to defect.

This event marks a crucial juncture in Pakistan’s political history, raising questions about the integrity of the electoral process and the future of democracy in the country.