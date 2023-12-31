en English
Elections

Imran Khan and PTI Party Candidates Barred from Pakistan Legislative Elections

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:04 am EST
Imran Khan and PTI Party Candidates Barred from Pakistan Legislative Elections

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, and a large proportion of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s candidates have been denied the opportunity to contest in the forthcoming legislative elections slated for February 8. This unusual occurrence followed the conclusion of the nomination process for the elections.

Disqualification Amidst Legal Challenges

Currently incarcerated since August, Khan is grappling with several legal hurdles which he alleges are politically calculated to thwart his bid to compete in the elections as PTI’s leader. He was previously found culpable of graft, a conviction which is presently under appeal after a court suspended his three-year sentence.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) barred Khan from the elections, citing his conviction, despite PTI’s submission of his nomination papers. According to PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan, between 90 to 95 percent of the party’s nomination papers were rejected. Hasan insinuated that the authorities are implementing an ‘agenda’ aimed at excluding PTI from the election.

Unwavering Determination Amidst Opposition

Despite these setbacks, the PTI has made clear its intention to remain in the political scene and not to boycott the elections. Instead, the party has pledged to explore all constitutional, legal, and political avenues, including filing appeals against the rejections.

Imran Khan, 71, was ousted from office after a rift with Pakistan’s military leaders, who initially backed his ascension to power in 2018. Since then, he has led a substantial campaign against the military establishment. He has charged that his removal through a no-confidence vote was the product of a U.S.-backed conspiracy and has claimed that there had been an assassination attempt against him.

Clamping Down on PTI

Following Khan’s brief detention in May, which sparked unrest, a clampdown on PTI ensued, with several party figures either being incarcerated or pressured to leave the party. The ECP is scheduled to reveal the final list of candidates for the elections on January 23.

Elections Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

