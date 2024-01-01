Imran Khan and PTI Members Disqualified from Pakistan’s Upcoming Elections

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, incarcerated since August and embroiled in legal proceedings, has been disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from contesting the legislative elections slated for February 8, 2024. This decision follows the conclusion of the nomination period on December 31, 2023, and is based on Khan’s conviction in a graft case—despite his sentence being currently suspended pending appeal. A significant number of Khan’s party members from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have also faced rejection in their attempt to run in the forthcoming elections.

The Disqualification of Imran Khan

The ECP’s disqualification of Khan came on the grounds of his conviction for ‘moral turpitude’ in a corruption case. Although the Islamabad High Court had suspended Khan’s sentence, the PTI founder’s candidature fell afoul of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan, leading to the rejection of his nomination papers. Khan’s disqualification still stands despite his party, PTI, submitting his nomination papers.

PTI Faces Widespread Rejection

According to PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan, the rejection of nomination papers is not limited to Khan. An estimated 90 to 95 percent of PTI candidates have had their papers rejected. Hasan has implied that this widespread rejection might be part of an ‘agenda’ to prevent PTI from participating in the elections. If confirmed, such extensive action against a single party would be unprecedented in the country’s history.

PTI’s Countermove and Future Prospects

While the ECP is scheduled to announce the final list of candidates on January 23, PTI is not standing still. The party plans to challenge the disqualifications by appealing to the ECP and the courts. This move follows a period of significant turmoil for PTI, with key figures either imprisoned or compelled to leave the party following Khan’s detention in May and subsequent public unrest. The party also plans to gather video and pictorial evidence to highlight alleged ‘pre-poll rigging’ in the run-up to the elections.

The disqualification of Imran Khan, an ex-cricket star ousted from office last year, adds another layer to Pakistan’s complex political scenario. Khan had accused the country’s military establishment of orchestrating his removal via a no-confidence vote and an alleged US-backed conspiracy. As Pakistan approaches the February elections, the impact of these developments on the country’s political fabric remains to be seen.