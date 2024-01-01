en English
Elections

Imran Khan and PTI Face Rejection in Upcoming Legislative Elections

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:52 am EST
Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and a notable figure in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been barred from participating in the upcoming legislative elections on February 8. This follows his imprisonment since August and a subsequent conviction on graft charges earlier this year. Despite an ongoing appeal and a suspension of his three-year sentence, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Khan from holding office owing to the conviction.

(Read Also: Pakistan International Airlines Employees to Perform Election Duties Amid Financial Crisis)

PTI Nomination Rejections

Ignoring the disqualification, PTI submitted nomination papers for Khan, which were turned down. Alongside Khan’s, nominations of the majority of PTI candidates were also dismissed. Raoof Hasan, a PTI spokesman, reported that an overwhelming 90 to 95 percent of their candidates had been rejected. Hasan hinted at an ‘agenda’ to hinder PTI’s participation in the elections, but remained resilient, stating the party would not step away from the political arena and would challenge the disqualifications.

Election Commission’s Decision

The ECP is due to announce the final list of candidates on January 23. This widespread action against PTI is unprecedented in the history of Pakistan’s elections. The PTI condemned the rejection of nomination papers accusing the returning officers of being complicit in the rejection. Concerns were raised about potential pre-election rigging and the impact this could have on the transparency and stability of the election process.

(Read Also: Pakistan Allocates Rs140 Billion to Power Plants to Tackle Circular Debt Under IMF Pressure)

Imran Khan’s Turbulent Relationship with Military

Khan’s turbulent relationship with Pakistan’s military establishment has been under the spotlight. He has previously accused military leaders of staging his removal through a no-confidence vote and an alleged US-backed conspiracy. Khan also claimed to have been the target of an assassination attempt. The PTI has faced a crackdown since Khan’s brief detention in May that caused unrest, with key members being jailed or pressured to leave the party.

Rizwan Shah

