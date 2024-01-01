Imran Khan and PTI Face Election Setback as Nomination Papers Rejected

In a significant development in Pakistan’s political landscape, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the nomination papers of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and a majority of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for the upcoming legislative elections slated for February 8. This decision has been based on Khan’s conviction in a graft case, despite the sentence being suspended and under appeal.

A Blow to Khan’s Political Ambitions

The rejection marks a sizeable setback for Khan and his PTI party. Notwithstanding the suspension of his three-year sentence by the Islamabad High Court, the former cricketer-turned-politician’s candidature was invalidated by Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan. The reasoning behind this is that the conviction had not been suspended or set aside by any court to date.

PTI Battles Against Alleged Pre-Poll Rigging

The PTI has faced multiple challenges in the run-up to the elections. The party’s officials have stated that 90 to 95 percent of their candidates’ nomination papers have been rejected. PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan has alleged an ‘agenda’ to prevent the party from contesting the elections. In response, the party has announced its intention to challenge the rejection and use all constitutional, legal, and political avenues to ensure their participation in the elections.

Pakistan’s Political Landscape Faces Uncertainty

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has voiced concerns about pre-poll rigging and the rejection of most of PTI’s candidacies. They argue that there is little evidence to suggest that the upcoming elections will be free, fair, or credible. The widespread action against PTI is ‘unprecedented,’ according to political analyst Hasan Askari, adding that state institutions seem intent on excluding PTI from the polls ‘at any cost.’ The rejection of Khan and most of his supporters as candidates for the election has raised concerns about the lack of free and fair parliamentary elections, contributing to further political instability in the country.

All eyes are now on the ECP, which is expected to announce the final list of contesting candidates on January 23. As Khan, who is 71 years old, and his party gear up to battle these decisions, Pakistan’s political future hangs in the balance, with the repercussions of these developments likely to be far-reaching and long-lasting.