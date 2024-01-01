en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Imran Khan and PTI Face Election Setback as Nomination Papers Rejected

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:33 pm EST
Imran Khan and PTI Face Election Setback as Nomination Papers Rejected

In a significant development in Pakistan’s political landscape, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the nomination papers of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and a majority of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for the upcoming legislative elections slated for February 8. This decision has been based on Khan’s conviction in a graft case, despite the sentence being suspended and under appeal.

A Blow to Khan’s Political Ambitions

The rejection marks a sizeable setback for Khan and his PTI party. Notwithstanding the suspension of his three-year sentence by the Islamabad High Court, the former cricketer-turned-politician’s candidature was invalidated by Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan. The reasoning behind this is that the conviction had not been suspended or set aside by any court to date.

PTI Battles Against Alleged Pre-Poll Rigging

The PTI has faced multiple challenges in the run-up to the elections. The party’s officials have stated that 90 to 95 percent of their candidates’ nomination papers have been rejected. PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan has alleged an ‘agenda’ to prevent the party from contesting the elections. In response, the party has announced its intention to challenge the rejection and use all constitutional, legal, and political avenues to ensure their participation in the elections.

Pakistan’s Political Landscape Faces Uncertainty

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has voiced concerns about pre-poll rigging and the rejection of most of PTI’s candidacies. They argue that there is little evidence to suggest that the upcoming elections will be free, fair, or credible. The widespread action against PTI is ‘unprecedented,’ according to political analyst Hasan Askari, adding that state institutions seem intent on excluding PTI from the polls ‘at any cost.’ The rejection of Khan and most of his supporters as candidates for the election has raised concerns about the lack of free and fair parliamentary elections, contributing to further political instability in the country.

All eyes are now on the ECP, which is expected to announce the final list of contesting candidates on January 23. As Khan, who is 71 years old, and his party gear up to battle these decisions, Pakistan’s political future hangs in the balance, with the repercussions of these developments likely to be far-reaching and long-lasting.

0
Elections Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Countdown Begins for Türkiye's Pivotal Local Elections: Key Dates and Candidates

By Safak Costu

Turkey Sets the Stage for Pivotal Local Elections

By Safak Costu

Aishath Nahula Rises in Maldivian Politics: Announces Candidacy for South Hulhumale' Seat

By BNN Correspondents

Imran Khan and PTI Face Disqualification from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections

By Rizwan Shah

2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War ...
@Elections · 1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War ...
heart comment 0
Elections 2024: A Year of Global Political Transformation

By Muhammad Jawad

Elections 2024: A Year of Global Political Transformation
Congress Open to Seat-Sharing in 2024 Elections: A Strategic Shift

By Rafia Tasleem

Congress Open to Seat-Sharing in 2024 Elections: A Strategic Shift
The 2024 Elections: Misinformation and its Global Impact

By Saboor Bayat

The 2024 Elections: Misinformation and its Global Impact
Congress Launches Bharat Nyaya Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 Elections

By Dil Bar Irshad

Congress Launches Bharat Nyaya Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge in Guernsey's Policy Committee, Prioritizes Housing Crisis
2 mins
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge in Guernsey's Policy Committee, Prioritizes Housing Crisis
Lloyd Pope: The Spinner's Resilience Amidst Challenges
2 mins
Lloyd Pope: The Spinner's Resilience Amidst Challenges
Sleep Deprivation: A Deeper Dive into Gender and Age-Related Differences
2 mins
Sleep Deprivation: A Deeper Dive into Gender and Age-Related Differences
Yasmin Arkinstall’s 'OCDiva': An Opera Odyssey Through OCD
2 mins
Yasmin Arkinstall’s 'OCDiva': An Opera Odyssey Through OCD
Superfoods of 2024: The Nutritional Champions Set to Transform Diets
2 mins
Superfoods of 2024: The Nutritional Champions Set to Transform Diets
Injuries and Revival: A Tale of the 2023 NFL Season
4 mins
Injuries and Revival: A Tale of the 2023 NFL Season
Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Law Limiting Its Power
5 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Law Limiting Its Power
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
10 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Ring in the New Year Following Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
10 mins
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Ring in the New Year Following Kansas City Chiefs' Victory
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
10 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
11 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
29 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
30 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app