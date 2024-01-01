Imran Khan and PTI Face Disqualification from Pakistan’s Upcoming Elections

The forthcoming legislative elections in Pakistan are steeped in controversy as former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, and a majority of his party’s candidates find themselves disqualified from participation. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has based this disqualification on Khan’s earlier corruption conviction, despite a court suspending his three-year sentence. Khan, currently imprisoned and battling a barrage of legal cases, alleges these developments are a calculated move to obstruct his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), from contesting in the February 8 elections.

Rejection of PTI Nomination Papers

According to PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan, the nomination papers of 90 to 95 percent of PTI leaders, including Khan’s, have been rejected. Hasan argues that these rejections form part of a wider agenda against PTI. The party has pledged not to exit the political stage or boycott the elections, despite these setbacks. The final list of candidates, due for announcement by the ECP on January 23, is anticipated to incite a wave of appeals to the ECP and courts by PTI.

Concerns Over Free and Fair Elections

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has voiced its unease over pre-poll rigging and a crackdown on dissent, calling for equal opportunities for all political parties. Political analyst Hasan Askari terms such widespread action against a single party as ‘unprecedented’ in the country’s history and opines that PTI’s prospects of obtaining relief are rather slim.

Khan’s Fall from Grace

Khan, aged 71, experienced a dramatic fall from office last year following a fallout with Pakistan’s military leaders, instrumental in his ascension to power in 2018. Post his ousting, Khan has implicated the military and the United States in a conspiracy against him, even alluding to an attempted assassination. The period post his brief detention in May, which sparked civil unrest, has witnessed a crackdown on PTI, with several of its leaders either imprisoned or coerced into leaving the party.