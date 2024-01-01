en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Imran Khan and PTI Face Disqualification from Pakistan’s Upcoming Elections

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:17 pm EST
Imran Khan and PTI Face Disqualification from Pakistan’s Upcoming Elections

The forthcoming legislative elections in Pakistan are steeped in controversy as former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, and a majority of his party’s candidates find themselves disqualified from participation. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has based this disqualification on Khan’s earlier corruption conviction, despite a court suspending his three-year sentence. Khan, currently imprisoned and battling a barrage of legal cases, alleges these developments are a calculated move to obstruct his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), from contesting in the February 8 elections.

Rejection of PTI Nomination Papers

According to PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan, the nomination papers of 90 to 95 percent of PTI leaders, including Khan’s, have been rejected. Hasan argues that these rejections form part of a wider agenda against PTI. The party has pledged not to exit the political stage or boycott the elections, despite these setbacks. The final list of candidates, due for announcement by the ECP on January 23, is anticipated to incite a wave of appeals to the ECP and courts by PTI.

Concerns Over Free and Fair Elections

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has voiced its unease over pre-poll rigging and a crackdown on dissent, calling for equal opportunities for all political parties. Political analyst Hasan Askari terms such widespread action against a single party as ‘unprecedented’ in the country’s history and opines that PTI’s prospects of obtaining relief are rather slim.

Khan’s Fall from Grace

Khan, aged 71, experienced a dramatic fall from office last year following a fallout with Pakistan’s military leaders, instrumental in his ascension to power in 2018. Post his ousting, Khan has implicated the military and the United States in a conspiracy against him, even alluding to an attempted assassination. The period post his brief detention in May, which sparked civil unrest, has witnessed a crackdown on PTI, with several of its leaders either imprisoned or coerced into leaving the party.

0
Elections Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War

By Olalekan Adigun

Elections 2024: A Year of Global Political Transformation

By Muhammad Jawad

Congress Open to Seat-Sharing in 2024 Elections: A Strategic Shift

By Rafia Tasleem

The 2024 Elections: Misinformation and its Global Impact

By Saboor Bayat

Congress Launches Bharat Nyaya Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 E ...
@Elections · 59 mins
Congress Launches Bharat Nyaya Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 E ...
heart comment 0
Congress’s Uphill Battle: Navigating Challenges Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

Congress's Uphill Battle: Navigating Challenges Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Iowa Polls Indicate Republican Support for Trump’s Vengeance Quest

By Shivani Chauhan

Iowa Polls Indicate Republican Support for Trump's Vengeance Quest
AFP and Google News Initiative Launch Digital Course to Counter Election Disinformation

By María Alejandra Trujillo

AFP and Google News Initiative Launch Digital Course to Counter Election Disinformation
TMC’s Saket Gokhale Questions BJP’s Election Strategies Ahead of 2024 Polls

By Dil Bar Irshad

TMC's Saket Gokhale Questions BJP's Election Strategies Ahead of 2024 Polls
Latest Headlines
World News
AFL Players at Crossroads: 2024 Marks Decisive Year for Fremantle and West Coast
26 seconds
AFL Players at Crossroads: 2024 Marks Decisive Year for Fremantle and West Coast
Exploring New Frontiers: Obesity Drugs in the Fight Against Alcohol Use Disorder
27 seconds
Exploring New Frontiers: Obesity Drugs in the Fight Against Alcohol Use Disorder
Sarah Ferguson's Resilient Journey Through 2023: Triumph Over Cancer and New Beginnings
50 seconds
Sarah Ferguson's Resilient Journey Through 2023: Triumph Over Cancer and New Beginnings
Chhuzom Farmers Ready to Supply Organic Vegetables to Mindfulness City
56 seconds
Chhuzom Farmers Ready to Supply Organic Vegetables to Mindfulness City
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Call for Responsive Governance
1 min
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Call for Responsive Governance
Holiday Season 2024: A Call to Prioritize Health Amid Travel
2 mins
Holiday Season 2024: A Call to Prioritize Health Amid Travel
Turkey's Diplomatic Agenda 2024: Navigating a Complex International Landscape
2 mins
Turkey's Diplomatic Agenda 2024: Navigating a Complex International Landscape
Israeli Supreme Court Quashes Controversial Law in Landmark Ruling
2 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Quashes Controversial Law in Landmark Ruling
Hannah Ann Sluss Celebrates Fiancé Jake Funk's Signing with Baltimore Ravens
2 mins
Hannah Ann Sluss Celebrates Fiancé Jake Funk's Signing with Baltimore Ravens
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
12 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
34 mins
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
36 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
2 hours
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app