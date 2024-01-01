Imran Khan and PTI Candidates Disqualified from Upcoming Legislative Elections

In an unprecedented turn of events, Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, and the majority of his party’s candidates have been disqualified from contesting in the upcoming legislative elections slated for February 8. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, under Khan’s leadership, had submitted nomination papers in spite of Khan’s disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) owing to a graft conviction.

Disqualification Despite Suspended Sentence

Despite a court suspending Khan’s sentence and the appeal against his conviction, the nomination of Khan, along with 90 to 95 percent of PTI candidates, was rejected, as confirmed by PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan. Hasan maintains that these rejections are part of a broader agenda to exclude the PTI from the election.

Future Plans of PTI

Undeterred, the PTI plans to appeal these decisions and utilise all constitutional, legal, and political routes to remain in the elections. The ECP will announce the final list of contesting candidates on January 23.

Khan’s Discontent with Military Establishments

Imran Khan, now 71, was ousted from office last year following a disagreement with Pakistan’s military leaders, who were instrumental in his ascend to power in 2018. Since then, he has led a campaign against the military establishment, accusing it of orchestrating his removal through a US-backed conspiracy and an assassination attempt, which left him injured.

Following his brief detention in May that sparked unrest, there has been a severe crackdown on PTI, with several leaders either jailed or pressured to leave the party. This ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan has drawn significant attention to the forthcoming legislative elections.

