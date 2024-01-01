en English
Elections

Imran Khan and PTI Barred from Upcoming Legislative Elections

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
Imran Khan and PTI Barred from Upcoming Legislative Elections

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan currently held in captivity, has been barred from participating in the legislative elections on February 8, alongside a multitude of his supporters from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). This unprecedented move by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also extends to the majority of PTI leaders. The disqualification, rooted in Khan’s conviction for corruption, has led to the rejection of nomination papers for Khan and his party.

PTI’s Struggle and Accusations

The ECP’s decision has been met with severe opposition from PTI, whose spokesperson Raoof Hasan reports that up to 95 percent of their candidates have been rejected. In response to this widespread disqualification, PTI has accused state institutions of an ‘agenda’ to prevent them from contesting the elections. The party is expected to challenge the rejections in election tribunals, leading to a potential flood of appeals to the ECP and various courts.

Khan’s Downfall

Imran Khan, once a celebrated cricketer before his ascension to political power in 2018, has been in prison since August following his conviction for graft. His turbulent relationship with Pakistan’s military leadership, which had initially supported his rise, led to his removal from office last year. Since then, Khan has led a vigorous campaign against the military establishment, accusing them of staging his removal through a U.S.-backed conspiracy and an assassination attempt that left him injured.

Continuing Repression

The rejection of PTI candidates is indicative of a larger crackdown on the opposition. Key members of PTI have been jailed or forced to leave the party. Political analyst Hasan Askari described the action against PTI as ‘unprecedented’ in Pakistan’s history. Khan’s legal troubles persist, with his five-year disqualification in the Toshakhana corruption case still standing despite the Islamabad High Court suspending his sentence. The increasing repression of PTI signals a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s political landscape, with implications that may echo far beyond the upcoming elections.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

