Imran Khan and PTI Barred from Upcoming Legislative Elections

Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan currently held in captivity, has been barred from participating in the legislative elections on February 8, alongside a multitude of his supporters from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). This unprecedented move by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also extends to the majority of PTI leaders. The disqualification, rooted in Khan’s conviction for corruption, has led to the rejection of nomination papers for Khan and his party.

(Read Also: Former Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Re-Arrested Amid Political Turmoil)

PTI’s Struggle and Accusations

The ECP’s decision has been met with severe opposition from PTI, whose spokesperson Raoof Hasan reports that up to 95 percent of their candidates have been rejected. In response to this widespread disqualification, PTI has accused state institutions of an ‘agenda’ to prevent them from contesting the elections. The party is expected to challenge the rejections in election tribunals, leading to a potential flood of appeals to the ECP and various courts.

Khan’s Downfall

Imran Khan, once a celebrated cricketer before his ascension to political power in 2018, has been in prison since August following his conviction for graft. His turbulent relationship with Pakistan’s military leadership, which had initially supported his rise, led to his removal from office last year. Since then, Khan has led a vigorous campaign against the military establishment, accusing them of staging his removal through a U.S.-backed conspiracy and an assassination attempt that left him injured.

(Read Also: PTI’s Legal Battle: A Pivotal Moment in Pakistan’s Politics)

Continuing Repression

The rejection of PTI candidates is indicative of a larger crackdown on the opposition. Key members of PTI have been jailed or forced to leave the party. Political analyst Hasan Askari described the action against PTI as ‘unprecedented’ in Pakistan’s history. Khan’s legal troubles persist, with his five-year disqualification in the Toshakhana corruption case still standing despite the Islamabad High Court suspending his sentence. The increasing repression of PTI signals a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s political landscape, with implications that may echo far beyond the upcoming elections.

Read More