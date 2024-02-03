Imprisoned Navalny Calls for Symbolic Protest Against Putin's Presidential Run

Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition figurehead currently serving a 19-year sentence in an Arctic penal colony, has urged his compatriots to stage a symbolic protest against President Vladimir Putin during the forthcoming presidential elections. Navalny's proposed method of dissent is for citizens to form lengthy queues at polling stations at noon on election day, March 17. This novel form of protest is designed to be widespread, legal, and difficult for the authorities to counteract.

A Landscape Controlled by Putin

President Putin, who is vying for his fifth term, is widely expected to secure victory due to his firm grip over the country's political landscape. Opposition figures have either been imprisoned or forced into exile, with independent media outlets consistently blocked. Scrutiny over the election process has been heightened as it will span three days and incorporate online voting, a factor experts believe could obstruct independent monitoring.

Navalny's Call for a Symbolic Protest

Navalny and his team, along with other opposition groups, have been campaigning vigorously against Putin, urging support for any alternative candidate. Despite the Kremlin's stringent laws restricting street demonstrations, particularly since the onset of the Ukraine war in February 2022, Navalny remains confident that millions could participate in this form of protest, with tens of millions potentially witnessing it.

An Antiwar Contender?

Meanwhile, Boris Nadezhdin, a politician known for his antiwar stance, has garnered support for his potential candidacy against Putin. However, his approval for the ballot by the Central Elections Commission is still pending. Navalny's bold call for protest comes at a time when his legal team is also under threat, with two of his lawyers placed on the interior ministry's wanted list and three others arrested, allegedly to augment Navalny's isolation in jail.