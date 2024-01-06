en English
Human Rights

Imprisoned Imran Khan Questions Legitimacy of Pakistan’s Upcoming Elections

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
Imprisoned Imran Khan Questions Legitimacy of Pakistan’s Upcoming Elections

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, incarcerated since his ouster in 2022, has cast a shadow of doubt over the upcoming February 8th elections in Pakistan.

From within his confines, Khan alleges that his deposition was a choreographed act, staged under American pressure.

(Read Also: Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations and Daily Life in Pakistan)

The Pakistani government, on the other hand, has responded with concern about the editorial judgment of the British media outlet that published an article attributed to Khan, questioning its credibility and legitimacy.

Imran Khan’s Skepticism and Government’s Response

Imran Khan’s skepticism revolves around the fairness of the electoral conditions and the legitimacy of the polls.

He contends that his removal from power was a maneuver by the establishment, influenced by foreign interference, particularly from the United States.

(Read Also: Lahore High Court Hears Imran Khan’s Petition Against Pemra’s Speech Ban)

These allegations have stirred the political landscape, igniting a debate on journalistic ethics and the complexities of access to information from incarcerated individuals.

Human Rights Pakistan Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

