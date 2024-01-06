Imprisoned Imran Khan Questions Legitimacy of Pakistan’s Upcoming Elections

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, incarcerated since his ouster in 2022, has cast a shadow of doubt over the upcoming February 8th elections in Pakistan.

From within his confines, Khan alleges that his deposition was a choreographed act, staged under American pressure.

The Pakistani government, on the other hand, has responded with concern about the editorial judgment of the British media outlet that published an article attributed to Khan, questioning its credibility and legitimacy.

Imran Khan’s Skepticism and Government’s Response

Imran Khan’s skepticism revolves around the fairness of the electoral conditions and the legitimacy of the polls.

He contends that his removal from power was a maneuver by the establishment, influenced by foreign interference, particularly from the United States.

These allegations have stirred the political landscape, igniting a debate on journalistic ethics and the complexities of access to information from incarcerated individuals.

