Impending Visit by German President Steinmeier to Fortify Vietnam-Germany Relations

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, accompanied by his wife, is set to make a state visit to Vietnam on January 23-24, 2024, at the warm invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart, President Vo Van Thuong and his wife. This diplomatic rendezvous, marking President Steinmeier's second visit to the Southeast Asian nation, is a testament to the ever-evolving strategic partnership between Vietnam and Germany.

Historical Ties and Future Prospects

Steinmeier's first visit to Vietnam took place back in October 2016 when he was serving as the Foreign Minister of Germany. The diplomatic relationship between the two nations was officially established on September 23, 1975. Since then, it has grown into a positive and comprehensive partnership, with its strategic status inaugurated during German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to Vietnam in October 2011.

The upcoming visit by President Steinmeier holds promise for enhancing the bilateral ties between Germany and Vietnam. On the agenda are discussions on an agreement for official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam for the 2024-2025 period. Representatives from the respective Defence Ministries of both nations are also expected to hold talks to bolster bilateral ties.

Renewable Energy and Vocational Training: A New Frontier

There is a strong potential to fortify the relationship between Vietnamese and German businesses, particularly in the field of renewable energy and vocational training. This visit thus sets the stage for fresh opportunities and collaborations, reflecting the dynamic and multifaceted nature of the Vietnamese-German strategic partnership.

Strengthening Financial Ties

In a parallel development, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired talks with representatives from leading banks and financial investment funds at Davos, Switzerland. The discussions centered around potential investments in Vietnam's financial market. The Vietnamese Government has indicated a keen interest in setting up a research and advisory group for building financial centres in Vietnam, led by key figures including former German Vice Chancellor Dr. Philipp Rösler.

The Vietnamese Government reaffirmed its commitment to creating a favourable environment for foreign investors, an affirmation that holds great significance in the light of President Steinmeier's forthcoming visit.