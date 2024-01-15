Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana’s Parliament

In a significant development in Ghana’s Parliament, the impending exit of several seasoned members, including Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has sparked concerns. Deputy Whip of the Minority, Ahmed Ibrahim, has raised his voice over the looming loss of ‘institutional memory and capacity’ that these experienced legislators, fondly referred to as ‘old hands,’ bring to the table.

Key Figures Give Up Re-Election

Since 1997, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has been a key figure in Ghana’s Parliament, guiding its course with his experience and wisdom. However, he, along with 17 other lawmakers from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has decided not to run for re-election. The reasons behind their collective decision remain shrouded in mystery, though some speculate that cultural practices that mock long-serving MPs may be a contributing factor.

The Loss of Institutional Memory

Deputy Whip of the Minority, Ahmed Ibrahim, highlighted the significance of the ‘old hands’ and the potential impact of their exit. He pointed out the government’s apparent underutilization of skilled MPs like Joe Ghartey, a former Attorney General, and Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, a seasoned law lecturer. The underuse of such proficient legislators, he suggested, may have influenced their decisions not to seek re-election.

Irreplaceable Contributions

NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong echoed Ahmed Ibrahim’s sentiments, stating that the achievements of long-serving members, particularly Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, are irreplaceable. He stressed the Majority Leader’s dedication to parliamentary work over constituency visits, underscoring the difficulty for newcomers to fill the shoes of such established members. The departure of these veteran MPs, he implied, would leave a void that would be challenging to fill, impacting the functioning of Ghana’s Parliament.