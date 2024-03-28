Impeachment Inquiry Into Edo Deputy Governor Shaibu Set for April 3 Amidst Political Rift

Impeachment proceedings against Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, initiated by the Edo State House of Assembly for alleged perjury and leaking government secrets, have taken a significant turn. The Chief Judge of Edo State, Daniel Okungbowa, has scheduled the seven-man impeachment panel to commence its inquiry on April 3, 2024, at the New High Court Complex in Benin, amidst escalating tensions between Shaibu and Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Roots of the Rift

At the heart of the impeachment move is a growing rift between Deputy Governor Shaibu and Governor Obaseki, reportedly sparked by Shaibu's announcement of his intent to contest in the upcoming Edo governorship race. This political ambition is seen as the catalyst for the current impeachment efforts, with the State House of Assembly serving Shaibu an impeachment notice indirectly through publications in three national dailies after failing to deliver the notice personally.

Panel Composition and Challenges

The impeachment panel, initially composed of seven members, saw a recent adjustment with the removal of two professors, highlighting the sensitivity and complexity of the investigation. Chaired by retired Justice S.A. Omonua, the panel's composition reflects a diverse group of professionals tasked with probing the serious allegations against Shaibu. The proceedings are set against a backdrop of legal battles, with Shaibu seeking judicial intervention to halt the impeachment process, a request recently denied by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Public and Political Reactions

The impeachment proceedings have sparked protests and calls for peace from Shaibu's supporters, signaling deep divisions within the state's political landscape. The situation underscores the challenges facing the ruling party and the state's governance, with potential implications for Edo State's political stability and the upcoming governorship race. Parties and their counsel are expected to be present at the panel's sitting, marking a critical juncture in this high-stakes political drama.

As the impeachment inquiry against Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu looms, the political landscape in Edo State stands at a crossroads. The outcome of the panel's findings could redefine power dynamics within the state, testing the resilience of its democratic institutions and the unity within the ruling party. With the eyes of the nation on Edo State, the unfolding events will undoubtedly shape the political future of one of Nigeria's key states.