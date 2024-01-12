en English
Economy

Impact of Public Service Cuts on Women and Low-Income Families Discussed in Senedd’s Finance Committee

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:50 am EST
Impact of Public Service Cuts on Women and Low-Income Families Discussed in Senedd’s Finance Committee

In a significant development in Wales, the Senedd’s finance committee has reviewed the Welsh Government’s draft budget for 2024-25. The focus of the review was the impact of public service cuts, particularly on women and low-income families. Testimonies from several witnesses revealed the disproportionate reliance of these demographics on services such as social care, childcare, and housing.

Women and Low-Income Families at the Forefront

Jessica Laimann from Women’s Equality Network Wales and Victoria Winckler from the Bevan Foundation were among the witnesses who presented their concerns. Laimann highlighted the critical need for affordable childcare, underlying the financial strain and poverty it causes, especially for single mothers. Meanwhile, Winckler expressed disappointment over the lack of funding for an expert group’s recommendations on the cost-of-living crisis. She further emphasized the necessity for a longer-term budget approach.

The Inflation Impact on the Budget

Academic experts from Cardiff University, Guto Ifan and Ed Poole, were another set of voices in the committee. The pair discussed the impact of inflation on the budget, with Ifan approximating an £800 million to £1.5 billion hit due to inflation. Poole noted an additional £852 million allocated to the NHS and a £269 million allocation to local government. He stated that these allocations do mitigate the inflationary impact to some extent, but leave other budget areas more vulnerable.

High Rates of Inflation and Pressure on Council Spending

David Phillips from the Institute for Fiscal Studies brought attention to the high rates of inflation for non-education council services and the subsequent pressure on council spending. Labour MS, Mike Hedges, questioned the untouchable areas of the budget such as rail and farm payments. In response, Phillips commented on the necessity for subsidies and the shift away from prevention spending.

The committee also received information from the Office for Budget Responsibility on the independent forecast for devolved Welsh taxes. These discussions in the Senedd’s finance committee underscore the complex challenges posed by public service cuts on different segments of society, particularly women and low-income families. It is a stark reminder of the intricate balancing act involved in budget allocations and the ripple effects of fiscal decisions.

Economy
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

