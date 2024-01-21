IMPACT! Filipino American Internship 2024: Empowering Young Fil-Ams in U.S. Government

The IMPACT! Filipino American Internship Program for Summer 2024, a ground-breaking initiative aimed at empowering young Filipino Americans, is now open for applications. The nine-week program, a joint venture of the US-Asia Institute (USAI), the Philippine Embassy in Washington DC, and the Filipino Young Leaders Program (FYLPRO), seeks to engage young Filipino American adults in the U.S. government and inspire them to strengthen Philippines-US relations.

Unleashing Potential Through Engagement

Designed to encourage civic participation among young Filipino Americans, IMPACT! provides participants with a unique opportunity to observe firsthand the machinations of government and politics. The program underscores the crucial role of young Filipino Americans in shaping the future of Philippines-US relations. The emphasis is on active engagement, with participants gaining valuable insights through internships in Washington, DC, and connecting with established leaders in the political sphere.

A Launchpad for Professional Development

IMPACT! is more than an internship program. It's a launchpad for professional growth, offering participants a platform to hone their leadership skills and boost their career prospects. This is achieved through a series of workshops, mentorship programs, and networking events, all designed to equip the interns with the tools they need to thrive in their chosen fields.

Program Details and Application

The program will run from June 3 to August 2, 2024. It's open to U.S. citizens of Filipino descent and dual US/Philippine citizens aged between 18 and 25. Successful applicants will receive a $2,000 stipend but will have to cover their own expenses. Applications for the IMPACT! Filipino American Internship Program are open until January 31, 2024. Interested candidates can find more details and sign up for updates online.