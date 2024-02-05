Governor Uzodimma Emphasizes on Unity and Progress as Imo State Marks 48th Anniversary:

Imo State, a southeastern Nigerian region, commemorated its 48th anniversary recently. However, the day passed without the expected official jubilations, leaving its citizens and elder statesmen in a somber mood. The anticipated festivities were notably absent at the State Government House, which was unusually calm and deserted on this significant day.

However, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, who was absent from the state during this occasion, sent a congratulatory message to the citizens. In his message, Governor Uzodimma underscored his confidence in the state's progress and the ongoing endeavors of his administration to realize the vision of the state's founding fathers. Reflecting on the state's journey since its creation on February 3, 1976, by the late General Murtala Mohammed, Governor Uzodimma lauded the principles of unity, progress, and shared prosperity that have steered the state's course.

Reflecting on Imo State's Journey

The Governor expressed his respect for the late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, the first Military Administrator of Imo State, and the visionary leaders who laid the foundation of the state with objectives centered on unity, progress, and shared prosperity. As the seventh leader of the state, Governor Uzodimma acknowledged the citizens' active participation in governance and their significant contributions to the state's development.

As Imo State marks this milestone, Governor Uzodimma reassured his unwavering commitment to security, development, and prosperity. He emphasized that his administration is working tirelessly to fulfill its promises, underlying that the state's future is bright and full of potential.