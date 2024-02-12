Immigrants: The Economic Powerhouse Behind America's Fiscal Surge

Immigrants: The Engine Behind America's Economic Boost

On February 12, 2024, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released a report revealing that immigration will reduce the federal budget deficit by a staggering $1 trillion over the next ten years. The report attributes this reduction to higher levels of immigration, which are expected to give America's economy a significant boost.

A Fiscal Silver Lining

The CBO report forecasts an increase in economic output by $7 trillion over the next decade, with revenues expected to be greater by about $1 trillion than they would have been otherwise. This positive adjustment is primarily driven by higher net immigration, which contributes to a larger labor force.

The report highlights the positive impact of immigration on economic growth, tax revenue, and government programs, challenging restrictionists' arguments. The CBO director, Phillip Swagel, emphasized the beneficial fiscal effects of immigration, warning against drastic reductions in immigration levels.

A Labor Force Expansion

According to the CBO report, the labor force will have 5.2 million more people in 2033 than previously projected. This increase is mostly due to an influx of foreign nationals. Swagel discussed how this larger labor force, boosted by higher net immigration, contributes to increased economic output and revenues, projecting a $7 trillion greater GDP and $1 trillion higher revenues from 2023 to 2034.

Despite the current chaotic and somewhat lawless influx of immigrants, their economic and fiscal benefits are substantial. A properly designed and managed immigration policy that selects those who would advance the national interest could lead to even greater benefits.

A Balanced Approach

The report acknowledges that these positive adjustments are partially offset by higher net interest costs due to increased interest rates and energy-related tax provisions. However, it's clear that immigrants, both skilled and less-skilled, play a crucial role in addressing the fiscal challenges posed by the government's commitments to the elderly.

Today's news underscores the significant economic contributions of immigrants, providing a compelling argument for a more inclusive and strategic immigration policy.

Immigrants are not just numbers; they are the driving force behind America's economic resurgence.

As we navigate the complexities of immigration policy, let's remember the human stories behind the statistics and the vital role immigrants play in shaping our nation's future.