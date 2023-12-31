en English
Politics

Imboela Raises Alarm Over UPND’s Potential Second Term: A Future Zambia on its Knees?

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:40 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 2:03 pm EST
Imboela Raises Alarm Over UPND's Potential Second Term: A Future Zambia on its Knees?

In a bold and unsettling statement, Saboi Imboela, the president of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, has warned of potential catastrophe should the United Party for National Development (UPND) secure another term in power. This declaration starkly highlights the intensifying political tensions in Zambia, with the nation’s future seemingly hanging in the balance.

Political Tensions Stoke Uncertainty

Imboela’s stern warning, devoid of specifics, has only served to amplify curiosity and speculation, further underscoring the gravity of Zambia’s present political scenario. The NDC leader’s foreboding prediction insinuates a deep-seated concern about the UPND’s governance and its potential implications for the nation’s future.

UPND’s Governance Under Fire

But it’s not just the party’s potential future governance that has come under scrutiny. Imboela, who is also a member of the UPND, has criticized the party for allegedly not paying musicians who performed at an event hosted by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema at the State House. She claims that Hichilema’s offer of K400,000 as a token of appreciation to the musicians is an inadequate remuneration for their services.

A Nation in the Balance

Imboela’s grave predictions and pointed criticisms have brought to light a contentious political climate. Her statements suggest that Zambia’s future may be at risk if the current party in power continues its reign, and serve as a call to attention for both political leaders and the general public. In the face of such stark warnings, the question remains: What will be the fate of Zambia under a potential further term of UPND governance?

Politics Zambia
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

