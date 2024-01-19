Illinois Supreme Court Validates Consolidation of Pension Funds

In a recent development that has ramifications for the governance and management of public pensions in Illinois, the state's Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of two newly consolidated investment funds.
These funds amalgamate the assets of the state's municipal police and firefighters' pension funds. This landmark decision concludes a multiyear dispute following legislation introduced in 2019.
The court's unanimous verdict was based on the Illinois Constitution's pension clause, which interprets 'benefits' as more than just pecuniary advantages, encompassing board voting rights as well.
The law that led to the creation of the consolidated pension investment funds was an outcome of the Pension Consolidation Feasibility Task Force. This task force determined that consolidating the state's 649 municipal police and firefighters' pension funds could generate investment returns significantly higher than the annualized 2% attained in the preceding decade, owing to their reduced sizes.
Positive Returns and Reactions
The Illinois Police Officers' Pension Investment Fund and the Illinois Firefighters' Pension Investment Fund have both reported positive net returns for their inaugural fiscal year. Moreover, the Illinois police officers' fund has expressed contentment with the ruling.
The Illinois Supreme Court's decision to uphold the 2019 downstate police and firefighter pension fund consolidation law came after certain members initiated litigation, alleging their voting power was diminished.
A Victory for Fiscal Management
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker applauded the constitutionality of the pension reform law in a public statement, underscoring the benefits it presents for taxpayers, local governments, and first responders.
The verdict was also endorsed by the Illinois Municipal League and the Associated Firefighters of Illinois. It is widely perceived as a victory for fiscal management and responsible budgets in Illinois.