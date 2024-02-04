Illinois Senator Bennett Honored For Supporting Volunteer Firefighters

Illinois State Senator Tom Bennett was bestowed with a Public Service Award by the Illinois Firefighters Association. The honor recognized his pivotal role in the successful passage of a novel tax credit law that directly benefits volunteer firefighters. Passed recently in Illinois, the law now gives volunteer firefighters the capability to claim up to $500 in income tax credits. The award ceremony unfolded at Gibson City Fire Department, Bennett's cherished hometown, and was marked by the attendance and applause of city officials and the Illinois Firefighters Association.

Revitalizing Volunteer Firefighting

Bennett and the association underscored the significance of this bill in the context of volunteer retention and recruitment. They highlighted the concerning decline in volunteer numbers nationwide juxtaposed with the tripling of EMS calls over the past 30 years. The law is a concerted effort to appreciate and incentivize volunteers who form the backbone of the fire protection system.

Addressing a Crucial Public Need

Allen Reyne, the Deputy Director of the State Fire Marshal, underscored that the bill functions as an incentive for volunteers who safeguard a significant portion of Illinois' transient populace. He emphasized that the law is an important step towards encouraging more citizens to join volunteer fire departments and stay committed to the cause.

A Collective Achievement

Despite the acclaim, Bennett diverted the accolades to the volunteers, asserting that the recognition should be centered on those who place the lives of others above their own. Both the Illinois Firefighter's Association and Bennett view the bill as a positive starting point, hinting at the possibility of amplifying such efforts in the future to further support and motivate the volunteer firefighting community.