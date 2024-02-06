Illinois Man Sentenced for Attempting to Burn Down Abortion Clinic

The safety and sanctity of reproductive health clinics in Illinois have been put under the spotlight following a shocking incident that saw a 73-year-old man, Philip J. Buyno, sentenced to five years imprisonment. The crime? Buyno attempted to destroy a planned abortion clinic in Danville, Illinois, by ramming his car into the building and igniting several containers of gasoline. The incident, which occurred on May 20, 2022, has stoked fears and concern among reproductive health advocates and providers across the state.

The Incident and Its Aftermath

Buyno's efforts to raze the building were intercepted by law enforcement, who discovered him trapped in his car, which was laden with gasoline-filled bottles, a hatchet, road flares, old tires, and matches. The perpetrator pled guilty to a federal charge of attempting to use fire to damage a building used in interstate commerce. In addition to his five-year sentence, Buyno is mandated to serve three years of supervised release and pay restitution amounting to $327,547.

The Unfolding Threat to Reproductive Health Clinics

Unfortunately, Buyno's attempt to undermine abortion services in Illinois is not an isolated incident. The Planned Parenthood organizations in the state have observed an alarming uptick in harassment and violence aimed at abortion clinics and providers. This surge aligns with the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case in June 2022, a ruling that has sparked heated debates and intensified the struggle for reproductive rights.

