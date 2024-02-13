Illinois Lawmakers Introduce Family Farm Preservation Act to Modernize Estate Tax Code

Illinois Lawmakers Seek to Safeguard Family Farms with Tax Code Update

On February 13, 2024, a bipartisan group of state legislators led by Sen. Dave Koehler and Rep. Sharon Chung introduced the Family Farm Preservation Act, which aims to modernize the estate tax code in Illinois. The bill would raise the threshold for estate tax from $4 million to $6 million, tie the exemption level to inflation, allow portability between spouses, and limit the changes to only agriculture estates eligible for special use valuation.

A Lifeline for Family Farms

The Family Farm Preservation Act is designed to ensure that family farms can be passed down through generations without the burden of excessive taxation. The proposed legislation would provide much-needed relief to farmers who have long struggled with the financial implications of the estate tax.

"For too long, family farms have been forced to sell land or make drastic cuts to their operations in order to pay the estate tax," said Sen. Koehler. "This bill will help preserve the legacy of family farming in Illinois and ensure that these businesses can continue to thrive for generations to come."

Rep. Chung echoed these sentiments, stating, "Family farms are the backbone of our state's agricultural industry. By updating the estate tax code, we can provide these hardworking families with the stability and certainty they need to plan for the future."

A Call for Change

Preserving the Legacy of Family Farming

As the debate over the future of Illinois' agricultural sector continues, one thing is clear: family farms play an essential role in the state's economy and cultural heritage.

"The Family Farm Preservation Act is about more than just taxes," said Sen. Koehler. "It's about preserving the legacy of family farming in Illinois and ensuring that these businesses can continue to thrive for generations to come."

With the support of lawmakers from both parties, the Family Farm Preservation Act offers a glimmer of hope for family farms in Illinois. By updating the estate tax code, the state can provide these hardworking families with the stability and certainty they need to plan for the future and continue their vital contributions to the agricultural industry.

In conclusion, the Family Farm Preservation Act represents a significant step forward in safeguarding the future of family farms in Illinois. By addressing the challenges posed by the estate tax, this legislation aims to ensure that the legacy of family farming can be preserved for generations to come.