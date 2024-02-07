Illinois Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Criminalize Mishandling of Human Remains

Illinois lawmakers have introduced Senate Bill 3263, a groundbreaking piece of legislation that aims to impose felony charges for the mishandling of human remains. The bill was sponsored by State Sen. Steve McClure, Rep. Mike Coffey, and Rep. Wayne Rosenthal, following a scandal involving a Carlinville funeral home. This legislation, if passed, will target anyone authorized to handle human remains, including funeral home and crematorium officials, making the mishandling of remains a class 4 felony, with a minimum of one year and a maximum of three years in prison for the offenders.

Unraveling the Scandal

The Carlinville funeral home found itself in the eye of a storm when it was accused of providing over 80 families with incorrect remains, leading to permanent loss or improper storage and advanced decomposition in some instances. This incident instigated an investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner, who found the funeral home's actions shocking and fully supported the need for legislation to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Legislation: A Response to the Crisis

The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 3263, is a direct response to this scandal. The bill, which has bipartisan support, aims to address the mishandling of human remains by professionals in the industry. It also seeks to introduce a tagging system for all human remains to ensure they are delivered to the correct next of kin and to prevent such mishandling in the future. The bill has undergone a first reading and has been referred to an assignments committee.

Implications of the Bill

The lawmakers stressed the importance of treating human remains and grieving families with dignity and respect. They believe that the legislation is necessary to protect families and deter criminal activities in the funeral industry. The director's license of the Carlinville funeral home was revoked following the allegations. Despite this, the lawmakers believe that legislation is needed to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The proposed legislation could set a precedent for other states to follow, driving nationwide reforms in how human remains are handled.