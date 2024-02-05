Illinois Lawmakers Consider Estate Tax Reforms to Preserve Family Farms

Illinois state lawmakers are considering several legislative reforms and initiatives, including Senate Bill 2921 and House Bill 4600, which propose estate tax reforms specifically aimed at preserving family farms. These measures have garnered bipartisan support and strive to reduce the financial strain on inheritors of agricultural properties.

Preserving Family Farms: The Heart of Senate Bill 2921 and House Bill 4600

These identical pieces of legislation aim to change the state's Estate and Generation Transfer Tax Act, specifically targeting the preservation of family farms. If passed, they will increase the estate tax exemption from 4 million to 6 million dollars, tie it to inflation, and allow for portability between spouses at the state level. This initiative is limited to properties eligible for special agricultural use assessment.

Family Farms Preservation Act: A Beacon of Hope for Farmers

A bipartisan group of Illinois lawmakers is rallying behind the Family Farms Preservation Act. They aim to alleviate the burden on family farmers by raising the tax threshold to $6 million, thereby reducing the number of individuals subject to this tax. Furthermore, the proposed legislation would enable surviving spouses to inherit any unused exemption amount, providing a pathway for the next generation to retain the family farm.

Challenges Ahead for Estate Tax Reform

Efforts to reform the estate tax have been ongoing for several years. The current tax has proven burdensome for family farmers, often forcing them to sell parts of their businesses. While there is hope for increased bipartisanship in the state Capitol, budget considerations and potential revenue implications pose significant challenges in advancing this bill.