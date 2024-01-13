Illinois Lawmaker Advocates for Default Vote-by-Mail Option

State Representative Carol Ammons of Illinois is championing a bill that seeks to adopt vote-by-mail as the default choice for elections in jurisdictions choosing this system. The proposed legislation, House Bill 4198, is designed to simplify the voting procedure by auto-mailing ballots to all registered voters, without requiring an application.

Historical Perspectives and Current Practices

Historically, absentee voting was exclusively for individuals unable to be physically present on Election Day. However, Illinois, along with numerous other states, has transitioned to ‘no-excuse’ absentee voting laws, enabling any voter to solicit a mail ballot without providing a reason. Illinois already allows voters to be on a permanent vote-by-mail list and, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, mandated election officials to proactively send vote-by-mail applications.

Advocating for Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness

During a House Ethics and Elections Committee meeting in Urbana, Ammons emphasized the increased popularity of vote-by-mail, underscoring the current multi-step procedure’s inefficiency. The cost-effectiveness and convenience of mail voting were also highlighted. Supporting the proposal, William Cavecche, election administrator for Washington’s King County, pointed out the relative ease of administering vote-by-mail elections compared to in-person ones, alongside the added security and transparency benefits.

Future Prospects of the Bill

While the bill was only a topic of discussion during a subject-matter hearing, further hearings are in the pipeline. A vote on the bill could transpire in time to influence the 2024 general election, marking a significant shift in election procedures and potentially impacting voter turnout and engagement. The proposal, if passed, would ensure that voting by mail becomes more accessible, efficient, and secure, with the added potential for enhanced public transparency in ballot counting.