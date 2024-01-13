en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Illinois Lawmaker Advocates for Default Vote-by-Mail Option

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:49 am EST
Illinois Lawmaker Advocates for Default Vote-by-Mail Option

State Representative Carol Ammons of Illinois is championing a bill that seeks to adopt vote-by-mail as the default choice for elections in jurisdictions choosing this system. The proposed legislation, House Bill 4198, is designed to simplify the voting procedure by auto-mailing ballots to all registered voters, without requiring an application.

Historical Perspectives and Current Practices

Historically, absentee voting was exclusively for individuals unable to be physically present on Election Day. However, Illinois, along with numerous other states, has transitioned to ‘no-excuse’ absentee voting laws, enabling any voter to solicit a mail ballot without providing a reason. Illinois already allows voters to be on a permanent vote-by-mail list and, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, mandated election officials to proactively send vote-by-mail applications.

Advocating for Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness

During a House Ethics and Elections Committee meeting in Urbana, Ammons emphasized the increased popularity of vote-by-mail, underscoring the current multi-step procedure’s inefficiency. The cost-effectiveness and convenience of mail voting were also highlighted. Supporting the proposal, William Cavecche, election administrator for Washington’s King County, pointed out the relative ease of administering vote-by-mail elections compared to in-person ones, alongside the added security and transparency benefits.

Future Prospects of the Bill

While the bill was only a topic of discussion during a subject-matter hearing, further hearings are in the pipeline. A vote on the bill could transpire in time to influence the 2024 general election, marking a significant shift in election procedures and potentially impacting voter turnout and engagement. The proposal, if passed, would ensure that voting by mail becomes more accessible, efficient, and secure, with the added potential for enhanced public transparency in ballot counting.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
7 mins ago
Taiwan's Election Marred by Numerous Violations of Election Laws
In a democratic exercise carried out across Taiwan, an unexpected turn of events unfolded on the day of the Presidential and Legislative Elections. A series of incidents marred the process, with several voters reported to have violated the election laws in different cities, casting a shadow over an otherwise orderly event. Election Law Breaches Across
Taiwan's Election Marred by Numerous Violations of Election Laws
Fifi Kwetey Directs Mahama to Avoid Engagement with Vice President Bawumia
20 mins ago
Fifi Kwetey Directs Mahama to Avoid Engagement with Vice President Bawumia
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Makes Significant Visit to Nampally Constituency
34 mins ago
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Makes Significant Visit to Nampally Constituency
JP Nadda Criticizes Opposition Bloc, Launches Initiative for First-Time Voters
7 mins ago
JP Nadda Criticizes Opposition Bloc, Launches Initiative for First-Time Voters
PAT Declares Full Support for PPP's Bilawal Bhutto in NA-127 Lahore, Sets the Stage for Intense Electoral Battle
14 mins ago
PAT Declares Full Support for PPP's Bilawal Bhutto in NA-127 Lahore, Sets the Stage for Intense Electoral Battle
Mallikarjun Kharge to Head the Opposition's INDIA Bloc in Run-Up to 2024 Elections
15 mins ago
Mallikarjun Kharge to Head the Opposition's INDIA Bloc in Run-Up to 2024 Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
From Tragedy to Triumph: Esther Abido's Inspiring Journey to Academic Excellence
17 seconds
From Tragedy to Triumph: Esther Abido's Inspiring Journey to Academic Excellence
Kalen DeBoer Ascends as Alabama's New Head Coach, Succeeding Nick Saban
18 seconds
Kalen DeBoer Ascends as Alabama's New Head Coach, Succeeding Nick Saban
Guyana Health Ministry Launches Decentralized Healthcare Training Programme
18 seconds
Guyana Health Ministry Launches Decentralized Healthcare Training Programme
Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion: A Basketball Showdown in the Offing
27 seconds
Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion: A Basketball Showdown in the Offing
President Biden Criticizes Defense Secretary for Lapse in Judgment
43 seconds
President Biden Criticizes Defense Secretary for Lapse in Judgment
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Talks for Sweden Manager Role
53 seconds
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Talks for Sweden Manager Role
Alejandro Tabilo Secures First Career Title at ATP Auckland Classic, Gears Up for Australian Open
2 mins
Alejandro Tabilo Secures First Career Title at ATP Auckland Classic, Gears Up for Australian Open
Kai Sotto: Rising from Injury and Aiming for NBA Aspirations
3 mins
Kai Sotto: Rising from Injury and Aiming for NBA Aspirations
Pharmanova and X Corp. Join Forces to Battle Cholera Outbreak in 2024
5 mins
Pharmanova and X Corp. Join Forces to Battle Cholera Outbreak in 2024
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app