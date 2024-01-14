en English
Politics

Illinois Governor Appeals to Texas Counterpart over Immigrant Transfers Amid Winter Concerns

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:47 am EST
Illinois Governor Appeals to Texas Counterpart over Immigrant Transfers Amid Winter Concerns

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has issued a public plea to his Texas counterpart, Governor Greg Abbott, requesting a halt to the transfer of undocumented immigrants to Chicago. The appeal was made amid concerns over the impending winter storms, with Pritzker emphasizing the potential life-threatening impact on the migrants. The situation sheds light on the tension between state-level immigration policies and the practical difficulties faced by sanctuary cities in managing a surge in undocumented immigrants.

Pritzker’s Plea Amid Winter Threats

In his letter to Abbott, Pritzker highlighted the severe winter weather conditions and the associated risks to the health and survival of the immigrants. He urged for mercy, stating that the transports have now become life-threatening. Since mid-2022, Texas has sent over 30,000 migrants to Chicago, aiming to relieve overwhelmed border towns. In total, Abbott’s administration has bused more than 100,000 migrants to sanctuary cities.

Illinois: A Sanctuary State

The backdrop to this development is Pritzker’s 2019 legislative actions that reinforced Illinois’ position as a sanctuary state. The laws enacted under his administration include a prohibition on the setting up of immigrant detention centers within the state, a ban on local law enforcement collaborating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and restrictions on immigration enforcement activities at public places like schools, universities, libraries, hospitals, and courthouses.

The Political Dispute

The dispute between the two governors escalated when Abbott’s office responded by stating that the transfers would continue until President Biden secures the border. The Texas Governor’s emphasis on border security highlights the political tension surrounding the issue. Pritzker, on the other hand, accused Abbott of sending thousands of migrants to Democratic cities and states, thereby creating a political dispute over the handling of undocumented immigrants.

Politics
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

