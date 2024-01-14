Illinois Governor Appeals to Texas Counterpart over Immigrant Transfers Amid Winter Concerns

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has issued a public plea to his Texas counterpart, Governor Greg Abbott, requesting a halt to the transfer of undocumented immigrants to Chicago. The appeal was made amid concerns over the impending winter storms, with Pritzker emphasizing the potential life-threatening impact on the migrants. The situation sheds light on the tension between state-level immigration policies and the practical difficulties faced by sanctuary cities in managing a surge in undocumented immigrants.

Pritzker’s Plea Amid Winter Threats

In his letter to Abbott, Pritzker highlighted the severe winter weather conditions and the associated risks to the health and survival of the immigrants. He urged for mercy, stating that the transports have now become life-threatening. Since mid-2022, Texas has sent over 30,000 migrants to Chicago, aiming to relieve overwhelmed border towns. In total, Abbott’s administration has bused more than 100,000 migrants to sanctuary cities.

Illinois: A Sanctuary State

The backdrop to this development is Pritzker’s 2019 legislative actions that reinforced Illinois’ position as a sanctuary state. The laws enacted under his administration include a prohibition on the setting up of immigrant detention centers within the state, a ban on local law enforcement collaborating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and restrictions on immigration enforcement activities at public places like schools, universities, libraries, hospitals, and courthouses.

The Political Dispute

The dispute between the two governors escalated when Abbott’s office responded by stating that the transfers would continue until President Biden secures the border. The Texas Governor’s emphasis on border security highlights the political tension surrounding the issue. Pritzker, on the other hand, accused Abbott of sending thousands of migrants to Democratic cities and states, thereby creating a political dispute over the handling of undocumented immigrants.